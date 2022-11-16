Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyonce leads, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift compete in THESE categories

Second to Beyonce's nine nods, another artist to lead with nominations is Kendrick Lamar who has received eight major nominations. Among other artists who have also scored big nods at the Grammys 2023 include Adele with seven nominations and also Harry Styles with six nods for his album Harry's House and also a Song of the Year nomination for As It Was. The nomination announcement event included Jimmie Allen, Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson, and Olivia Rodrigo coming on to reveal the big nods. The live-stream event also featured performances by Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' face-off at Grammys 2023

Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles will be going head to head in two major categories at the Grammy Awards 2023. For Song of the Year, Harry's As It Was will be competing alongside Taylor Swift's All Too Well - 10-minute version from Red (Taylor's Version). The duo are also competing for the Best Music Video honour for the same songs. Taylor's short film featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, which Swift wrote and directed has already been sweeping awards in the longform video categories at other awards ceremonies so far. As for other Song of the Year nominees, Taylor and Harry have received nods alongside Lizzo's About Damn Time, Beyonce's Break My Soul, Adele's Easy on Me and more.

Check out the complete nominations list here:

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" — GAYLE

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

Easy on Me — Adele

Yet To Come — BTS

Woman — Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

As It Was — Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat

"Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition

"African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera

"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón

"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez

"Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer

"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton

"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson

"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman

"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Beouf

"Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Let it Happen" — Louis Cole

"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier

"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant

"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza

"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & Glorilla

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

"First Class" — Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nina Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

Viajante — Fonseca

Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

Motomami — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina — Chiquis

Un Canto Por México — El Musical

La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte

EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino

Encanto — Germaine Franco

No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou

Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques

Old World — Christopher Tin

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Be Alive (From King Richard)" — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon

"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" — Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop

"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito

"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

"We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

"Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Cuff It" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Drones — Terrace Martin

Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Starfruit — Moonchild

Best R&B Album

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only — Adele

Our World — Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía

Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists

A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" — Big Thief

"King' — Florence + the Machine

"Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg

"Spitting off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" — Turnstile

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"Harmonia's Dream" — The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow

"High and Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me — Viola Davis

Music Is History — Questlove