Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyonce leads, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift compete in THESE categories
Grammys Awards 2023 nominations have been announced and Beyonce has managed to dominate with 9 nods. There coveted awards ceremony will be held on February 5, 2023.
The complete nominations list for Grammy Awards 2023 was announced on Tuesday and there have been some major surprises for fans. Beyonce turned out to be the biggest artist to dominate with nine nominations for the 2023 Recording Academy Awards. The Renaissance artist has now tied with husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist in Grammys history.
Second to Beyonce's nine nods, another artist to lead with nominations is Kendrick Lamar who has received eight major nominations. Among other artists who have also scored big nods at the Grammys 2023 include Adele with seven nominations and also Harry Styles with six nods for his album Harry's House and also a Song of the Year nomination for As It Was. The nomination announcement event included Jimmie Allen, Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson, and Olivia Rodrigo coming on to reveal the big nods. The live-stream event also featured performances by Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' face-off at Grammys 2023
Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles will be going head to head in two major categories at the Grammy Awards 2023. For Song of the Year, Harry's As It Was will be competing alongside Taylor Swift's All Too Well - 10-minute version from Red (Taylor's Version). The duo are also competing for the Best Music Video honour for the same songs. Taylor's short film featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, which Swift wrote and directed has already been sweeping awards in the longform video categories at other awards ceremonies so far. As for other Song of the Year nominees, Taylor and Harry have received nods alongside Lizzo's About Damn Time, Beyonce's Break My Soul, Adele's Easy on Me and more.
Check out the complete nominations list here:
Record of the Year
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
"abcdefu" — GAYLE
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Music Video
Easy on Me — Adele
Yet To Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat
"Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Rosewood" — Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Instrumental Composition
"African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera
"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón
"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez
"Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer
"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Beouf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton
"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson
"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman
"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Beouf
"Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"Let it Happen" — Louis Cole
"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier
"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant
"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza
"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens
Best Rap Performance
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" — Doja Cat
"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & Glorilla
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
"First Class" — Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto
Best Rap Song
"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
Best Rap Album
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nina Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
Viajante — Fonseca
Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
Motomami — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
Un Canto Por México — El Musical
La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino
Encanto — Germaine Franco
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques
Old World — Christopher Tin
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"Be Alive (From King Richard)" — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon
"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" — Taylor Swift
"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop
"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito
"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
"We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Comedy Album
The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance
"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé
"Over" — Lucky Daye
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra
"Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
"Cuff It" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Starfruit — Moonchild
Best R&B Album
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty" — Big Thief
"King' — Florence + the Machine
"Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg
"Spitting off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Rock Song
"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" — Turnstile
"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile
"Harmonia's Dream" — The War On Drugs
"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Best Country Solo Performance
"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris
"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best American Roots Song
"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell
"Forever" — Sheryl Crow
"High and Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'
Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
Best Classical Compendium
An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me — Viola Davis
Music Is History — Questlove
