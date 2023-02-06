Grammys 2023: Taylor Swift is speechless as she wins Best Music Video for All Too Well
Taylor Swift arrived at the 2023 Grammys just moments after she won the Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film. Check out her and fans’ reactions.
Taylor Swift has won another Grammy!
The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place today, February 6th at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. One of the most awaited and revered music awards events, the Grammys recognized many artists in as many as 91 categories today. Among them, Taylor was honoured with the best music video award for her song All Too Well: The Short Film. The 33-year-old singer took to Twitter to express her excitement and gratitude for the same.
Taylor Swift reacts to her Grammy Win for All Too Well
Taylor won the Grammy award for best music video during the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere Ceremony. She took to her Twitter space to express her feelings about the honour. Sharing the exciting news, she wrote on the microblogging site, “I can’t put into words what this means to me, the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”
Taylor Swift wrote, directed, and starred in the All Too Well: The Short Film music video. The video also featured Sadie Sink with Dylan O’Brien. When All Too Well was first released as a part of her 2012 album titled Red, it was 5 minutes long. The 33-year-old singer re-recorded the song in 2021 as All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) (The Short Film), and revamped the original song into a 10-minute version with more lyrics and musical elements.
Fans react to Taylor Swift’s win at the Grammys
Fans of Taylor Swift could not keep calm after her win at the 2023 Grammys and they took to social media to express the same. According to Billboard, one fan wrote, “SO PROUD OF YOU!!! love you forever” along with a picture of All Too Well: The Short Film cupcakes. A second fan tweeted, “I MANIFESTED ALL AFTERNOON!!!! IM SO HAPPY ALL TOO WELL THE SHORT FILM GOT THE RECOGNITION IT DESERVES. You’re an amazing director and screenwriter and I cannot wait to see all the magic you make next.”
