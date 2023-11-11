Grammys 2024 Nominations: Full list inside as SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift lead the way

The highly-anticipated nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are officially out. The Recording Academy made the announcement of nominees for the 66th annual awards ceremony, and it's SZA who is leading the pack with a remarkable nine nominations.

SZA takes the lead with nine nominations

R&B sensation SZA, at the age of 34, has received an impressive nine nominations for her outstanding work, particularly for her album SOS, which is competing for the prestigious Album of the Year award. In addition to this, her hit single Kill Bill is nominated in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Other notable nominees

Following closely behind SZA in terms of nominations are Phoebe Bridgers, engineer Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét, each earning seven nods. Also, notable mentions go to Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, all securing six nominations each.

Taylor Swift's remarkable achievements

Taylor Swift, aged 33, is making waves with her album Midnights, which is a contender for Album of the Year. If she wins, she will become the first performing artist to win this prestigious category four times. Swift's hit single, Anti-Hero, is also nominated in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Miley Cyrus's outstanding nominations

Miley Cyrus, aged 30, has achieved her highest number of nominations to date, surpassing her previous total of two nominations. Her song Flowers is nominated in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories, while her album Endless Summer Vacation has secured a spot in the Album of the Year category.

Olivia Rodrigo shines

Olivia Rodrigo, at the age of 20, has made a remarkable mark in the top categories. Her album GUTS is nominated for Album of the Year, making her one of the youngest artists ever to be nominated in this category. Her single, vampire, has earned nominations in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Debut for Ice Spice

The 23-year-old Ice Spice is making her debut at the Grammy Awards, receiving nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on Barbie World, featured on the Barbie: The Album soundtrack.

Exciting new categories at the Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards, happening live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, will introduce three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. Among the nominees, Troye Sivan is in contention for Best Pop Dance Recording with the song Rush.

Recording Academy's commitment to fairness

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. emphasized the importance of fairness and transparency in the nomination process, with new categories created to uphold these values. Mason stated, "Each and every amendment was created exactly with this in mind: openness, transparency, fairness. Every process that we undertake — every amendment or change to our Awards process that gets initiated — is done to make the process more fair, transparent, and accurate."

See the full list of nominees below.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Worship — Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough — boygenius

Flowers — Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish

On My Mama — Victoria Monét

vampire — Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

Kill Bill — SZA



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

the record — boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

SOS — SZA

SONG OF THE YEAR

A&W — Lana Del Rey (Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters)

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift (Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters)

Butterfly — Jon Batiste (Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters)

Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album) — Dua Lipa (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters)

Flowers — Miley Cyrus (Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters)

Kill Bill — SZA (Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters)

vampire ­— Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters)

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters)



BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty



BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Paint the Town Red - Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? from “Barbie - Billie Eilish

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

Karma, Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

Ghost in the Machine, SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Midnights — Taylor Swift



BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

Baby Don't Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue

One in a Million — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush — Troye Sivan



BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Sculptures of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than a Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica

BEST ROCK SONG

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness - Queens of the Stone Age

Angry - The Rolling Stones

BEST ROCK ALBUM

But Here We Are — Foo Fighters

Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons — Metallica

This Is Why — Paramore

In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age



BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Belinda Says, Alvvays

Body Paint, Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It, boygenius

A&W, Lana Del Rey

This Is Why, Paramore

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

The Car — Arctic Monkeys

the record — boygenius

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island — Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Bad Man - Disturned

Phantom of the Opera - Ghhost

72 Seasons - Metallica

Hive Mind - Slipknot

Jaded - Spiritbox

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown

Back to Love - Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

ICU - Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét

Kill Bill - SZA

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Simple - Babyface ft. Coco Jones

Lucky - Kenyon Dixon

Hollywood - Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

Good Morning - PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

Love Language - SZA

BEST R&B SONG

ICU - Coco Jones

Angel - Halle

Back to Love - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

Snooze - SZA

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

BEST R&B ALBUM

Girls Night Out — Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones

Special Occasion — Emily King

JAGUAR II — Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP — Summer Walker

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Since I Have a Lover - 6lack

The Love Album: Off the Grid - Diddy

Nova - Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

SOS - SZA



BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

Sittin' on Top of the World — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention — Doja Cat

Spin Bout U — Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

Low — SZA



BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Players - Coi Leray

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST RAP SONG

Attention — Doja Cat

Barbie World [From Barbie the Album] — Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

Just Wanna Rock — Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex — Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS — Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane



BEST RAP ALBUM

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

Michael - Killer Mike

Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III - Nas

Utopia - Travis Scott

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest for Fire — Skrillex

BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM

Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano — Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

Buried - Brandy Clark

Fast Car - Luke Combs

The Last Thing on My Mind - Dolly Parton

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

High Note - Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings

Nobody’s Nobody - Brothers Osborne

I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

Save Me - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Buried - Brandy Clark

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

Last Night - Morgan Wallen

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Rustin' In the Rain — Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson



BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

Butterfly - Jon Batiste

Heaven Help Us All - Blind Boys of Alabama

Inventing the Wheel - Madison Cunningham

You Louisiana Man - Rhiannon Giddens

Eve Was Black - Allison Russell

BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE

Friendship - Blind Boys of Alabama

Help Me Make It Through the Night - Tyler Childers

Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

King of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner - Allison Russell

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

Blank Page - The War and Treaty

California Sober - Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson

Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit –

Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

The Returner - Allison Russell

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell

You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens-

Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner — Allison Russell



BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford - Sam Bush

Lovin’ of the Game - Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass - Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad - Billy Strings

City of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Ridin’ - Eric Bibb

The Soul Side of Sipp - Mr. Sipp

Life Don’t Miss Nobody - Tracy Nelson

Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge - John Primer

All My Love for You - Bobby Rush

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Death Wish Blues - Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton

Healing Time - Ruthie Foster

Live in London - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe

LaVette! - Bettye LaVette

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Traveling Wildfire - Dom Flemons

I Only See the Moon - The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell

Celebrants - Nickel Creek

Jubilee - Old Crow Medicine Show

Psalms - Paul Simon

Folkocracy - Rufus Wainwright

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Made in New Orleans - New Breed Bass Band

Too Much to Hold - New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live at the Maple Leaf - The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor

A Ciegas - Paula Arenas

La Neta - Pedro Capó

Don Juan - Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

Saturno - Rauw Alejandro

Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

Data - Tainy



BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma



BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Amapiano — ASAKE & Olamide

City Boys — Burna Boy

UNAVAILABLE — Davido Featuring Musa Keys

Rush — Ayra Starr

Water — Tyla



BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Barbie World from Barbie the Album - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua

Dance the Night from Barbie the Album - Dua Lipa

I’m Just Ken from Barbie the Album - Ryan Gosling

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By - Rihanna

What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album - Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)



Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer



The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer



Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

I’m Only Sleeping - The Beatles

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar

Rush - Troye Sivan

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What’s In a Name?

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter