Grammys 2024 Nominations: Full list inside as SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift lead the way
The 66th Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Key Highlight
The highly-anticipated nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are officially out. The Recording Academy made the announcement of nominees for the 66th annual awards ceremony, and it's SZA who is leading the pack with a remarkable nine nominations.
SZA takes the lead with nine nominations
R&B sensation SZA, at the age of 34, has received an impressive nine nominations for her outstanding work, particularly for her album SOS, which is competing for the prestigious Album of the Year award. In addition to this, her hit single Kill Bill is nominated in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.
Other notable nominees
Following closely behind SZA in terms of nominations are Phoebe Bridgers, engineer Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét, each earning seven nods. Also, notable mentions go to Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, all securing six nominations each.
Taylor Swift's remarkable achievements
Taylor Swift, aged 33, is making waves with her album Midnights, which is a contender for Album of the Year. If she wins, she will become the first performing artist to win this prestigious category four times. Swift's hit single, Anti-Hero, is also nominated in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.
Miley Cyrus's outstanding nominations
Miley Cyrus, aged 30, has achieved her highest number of nominations to date, surpassing her previous total of two nominations. Her song Flowers is nominated in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories, while her album Endless Summer Vacation has secured a spot in the Album of the Year category.
Olivia Rodrigo shines
Olivia Rodrigo, at the age of 20, has made a remarkable mark in the top categories. Her album GUTS is nominated for Album of the Year, making her one of the youngest artists ever to be nominated in this category. Her single, vampire, has earned nominations in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.
Debut for Ice Spice
The 23-year-old Ice Spice is making her debut at the Grammy Awards, receiving nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on Barbie World, featured on the Barbie: The Album soundtrack.
Exciting new categories at the Grammy Awards
The 66th Grammy Awards, happening live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, will introduce three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. Among the nominees, Troye Sivan is in contention for Best Pop Dance Recording with the song Rush.
Recording Academy's commitment to fairness
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. emphasized the importance of fairness and transparency in the nomination process, with new categories created to uphold these values. Mason stated, "Each and every amendment was created exactly with this in mind: openness, transparency, fairness. Every process that we undertake — every amendment or change to our Awards process that gets initiated — is done to make the process more fair, transparent, and accurate."
See the full list of nominees below.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Worship — Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough — boygenius
Flowers — Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish
On My Mama — Victoria Monét
vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
Kill Bill — SZA
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
the record — boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
SONG OF THE YEAR
A&W — Lana Del Rey (Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters)
Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift (Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters)
Butterfly — Jon Batiste (Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters)
Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album) — Dua Lipa (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters)
Flowers — Miley Cyrus (Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters)
Kill Bill — SZA (Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters)
vampire — Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters)
What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Paint the Town Red - Doja Cat
What Was I Made For? from “Barbie - Billie Eilish
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
Karma, Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
Ghost in the Machine, SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift
BEST POP DANCE RECORDING
Baby Don't Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
Miracle — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue
One in a Million — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Rush — Troye Sivan
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Sculptures of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
More Than a Love Song - Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough - boygenius
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna - Metallica
BEST ROCK SONG
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo
Emotion Sickness - Queens of the Stone Age
Angry - The Rolling Stones
BEST ROCK ALBUM
But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons — Metallica
This Is Why — Paramore
In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Belinda Says, Alvvays
Body Paint, Arctic Monkeys
Cool About It, boygenius
A&W, Lana Del Rey
This Is Why, Paramore
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
The Car — Arctic Monkeys
the record — boygenius
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Bad Man - Disturned
Phantom of the Opera - Ghhost
72 Seasons - Metallica
Hive Mind - Slipknot
Jaded - Spiritbox
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
Back to Love - Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
ICU - Coco Jones
How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
Kill Bill - SZA
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
Simple - Babyface ft. Coco Jones
Lucky - Kenyon Dixon
Hollywood - Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét
Good Morning - PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol
Love Language - SZA
BEST R&B SONG
ICU - Coco Jones
Angel - Halle
Back to Love - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley
Snooze - SZA
On My Mama - Victoria Monét
BEST R&B ALBUM
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
JAGUAR II — Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP — Summer Walker
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Since I Have a Lover - 6lack
The Love Album: Off the Grid - Diddy
Nova - Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
SOS - SZA
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
Sittin' on Top of the World — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
Attention — Doja Cat
Spin Bout U — Drake & 21 Savage
All My Life — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
Low — SZA
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
The Hillbillies - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter - Black Thought
Players - Coi Leray
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane
BEST RAP SONG
Attention — Doja Cat
Barbie World [From Barbie the Album] — Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
Just Wanna Rock — Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex — Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS — Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
BEST RAP ALBUM
Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
Michael - Killer Mike
Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III - Nas
Utopia - Travis Scott
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
Loading - James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
Strong - Romy & Fred again..
Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest for Fire — Skrillex
BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM
Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
Buried - Brandy Clark
Fast Car - Luke Combs
The Last Thing on My Mind - Dolly Parton
White Horse - Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
High Note - Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings
Nobody’s Nobody - Brothers Osborne
I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
Save Me - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY SONG
Buried - Brandy Clark
White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Last Night - Morgan Wallen
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin' In the Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
Butterfly - Jon Batiste
Heaven Help Us All - Blind Boys of Alabama
Inventing the Wheel - Madison Cunningham
You Louisiana Man - Rhiannon Giddens
Eve Was Black - Allison Russell
BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE
Friendship - Blind Boys of Alabama
Help Me Make It Through the Night - Tyler Childers
Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
King of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner - Allison Russell
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
Blank Page - The War and Treaty
California Sober - Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson
Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit –
Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
The Returner - Allison Russell
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens-
Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner — Allison Russell
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford - Sam Bush
Lovin’ of the Game - Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass - Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad - Billy Strings
City of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
Ridin’ - Eric Bibb
The Soul Side of Sipp - Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody - Tracy Nelson
Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge - John Primer
All My Love for You - Bobby Rush
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Death Wish Blues - Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton
Healing Time - Ruthie Foster
Live in London - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe
LaVette! - Bettye LaVette
BEST FOLK ALBUM
Traveling Wildfire - Dom Flemons
I Only See the Moon - The Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell
Celebrants - Nickel Creek
Jubilee - Old Crow Medicine Show
Psalms - Paul Simon
Folkocracy - Rufus Wainwright
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Made in New Orleans - New Breed Bass Band
Too Much to Hold - New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live at the Maple Leaf - The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor
A Ciegas - Paula Arenas
La Neta - Pedro Capó
Don Juan - Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno
BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM
Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
Data - Tainy
BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Amapiano — ASAKE & Olamide
City Boys — Burna Boy
UNAVAILABLE — Davido Featuring Musa Keys
Rush — Ayra Starr
Water — Tyla
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Barbie World from Barbie the Album - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua
Dance the Night from Barbie the Album - Dua Lipa
I’m Just Ken from Barbie the Album - Ryan Gosling
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By - Rihanna
What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album - Billie Eilish
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)
Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
I’m Only Sleeping - The Beatles
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
Rush - Troye Sivan
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s In a Name?
BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
