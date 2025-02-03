Grammys 2025: Alicia Keys Honored with Dr. Dre Global Impact Award; Says 'This Is Not the Time...'

Alicia Keys truley won everyone's hearts with the speech she gave during this year’s Grammy Awards. She gave a moving speech with inspirational words when she went up on the stage to collect the Dr. Drew Global Impact Award.

The veteran artist made sure to make an impact of her own with her speech. She talked about other female music producers and also called for more platforms for voices that are diverse.

Keys took the mic and said, “This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices," She added, "We’ve seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat; it’s a gift.”

The applause in the room became louder and louder. Further in her speech, the Girl on Fire artist mentioned, “The more voices, the more powerful the sound." Keys also stated, “When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix.”

The songstress continued that one could witness that music is a language that cannot be stopped and that ends up connecting everyone. Keys further urged people to show up with compassion, empathy, and what she calls “soul care.”

The singer added, “Keep opening the doors, the dreams that the world is ought to be. Dream the world as it ought to be, as the great Toni Morrison said.”