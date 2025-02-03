Grammys 2025: Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Didn’t See on TV

The 2025 Grammy Awards brought together music’s biggest names for a night of celebration, performances, and history-making moments. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth time, the event at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena doubled as a fundraiser, raising $7 million for wildfire relief efforts in California.

While the televised show featured powerful performances and major wins, including Beyoncé finally taking home Album of the Year, there were plenty of behind-the-scenes moments that viewers at home didn’t get to see.

1. Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser's pose

Comedian Nikki Glaser had a memorable red carpet moment, playfully puckering up for a fun interaction with supermodel Heidi Klum.

2. Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan recreate 'Wicked' poster

Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan were seen recreating the iconic 'Wicked' poster during the ceremony.

3. Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's affection

Taylor Swift was pictured showing affection to her Grammy-winning friend Sabrina Carpenter during the event.

4. Taylor Swift and Margaret Qualley dance together

Taylor Swift and actress Margaret Qualley were spotted dancing joyfully during Billie Eilish's performance of Birds of a Feather.

5. Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan share a moment

Before Chappell Roan's performance, Olivia Rodrigo and Roan shared a friendly exchange in the audience.

6. Lainey Wilson and Shaboozey chat backstage

Country artist Lainey Wilson was seen engaging in a conversation with Shaboozey.

7. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's red carpet moment

Olivia Rodrigo posed for photos with her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, on the red carpet, sharing a sweet moment away from the spotlight.

8. Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter’s matching look

Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter turned heads with their red carpet looks, appearing as a stylish version of the classic angel and devil duo.

9. Lady Gaga meets Shaboozey

Shaboozey, one of the night’s rising stars, got a warm introduction from Lady Gaga. The two shared a friendly exchange backstage.

10. Lainey Wilson’s comfortable footwear choice

Country star Lainey Wilson made a bold fashion move by ditching her signature boots for sneakers, prioritizing comfort over tradition.

