Grammys 2025: Benson Boone’s THIS NSFW Moment Catches Netizens’ Attention; DEETS

Benson Boone definitely made waves at this year's Grammys, and it wasn't just attention that he grabbed. The singer sparked quite a conversation online after he was seen grabbing his crotch while performing on stage, as reported by E! News.

It appeared that Boone was attempting to adjust that area during his performance. For his set, Boone wore a pastel blue embellished jumpsuit, which featured a waist belt and a deep V neckline.

The NSFW moment on stage quickly went viral, sparking conversations across social media platforms. One user on X wrote, “Why do men adjust their crotch in any situation, no matter who’s around or watching?”

Another individual posted on the platform, “Harry Styles, come back and never leave us alone with Benson Boone again. Understood?” Meanwhile, someone else asked, “Why’d he grab his lil’ Boone like that?”

Some netizens commented on Benson Boone appearing uncomfortable during the incident. One person posted on X, “He is not comfortable.” The conversation and opinions about the moment continue to circulate online.

This year’s Grammys were truly significant for Boone. The artist was nominated in the Best New Artist category. However, the award was ultimately taken home by Chappell Roan. Other nominees in the same category included Teddy Swims, Doechii, Shaboozey, Khruangbin, Raye, and Sabrina Carpenter. Before taking the stage, Boone was seated among the stars in a tuxedo that was dramatically torn apart by two dancers.