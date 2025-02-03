Grammys 2025: Beyoncé Grooves as Kendrick Lamar Wins Record of the Year

Beyoncé had a sweet smile on her face as she cheered for Kendrick Lamar at the Grammy Awards 2025. The artist who has shocked everyone with her Texas Hold Em track was seemingly enjoying the moment as K. Dot took to the stage to accept the award.

During the recently held grand night in the music industry, Kendrick Lamar won the Record of the Year accolade. Interestingly this award was given to him for his diss track, Not Like Us.

For those who do not know, this aforementioned diss track was famously a direct hit towards Drake and was released during a long-lasting feud between the two rappers.

As the We Cry Together artist went on to accept the award, the same track was played out loud at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. As seen during the event, while everyone cheered for the artist, Beyoncé was noticed standing while grooving to the intense beats of the track and lyrics.

The If I Were a Boy artist clapped her hands as she too joined the audience in being happy for the Meet the Grahams artist’s win. Shaking her head and flaunting her long and beautiful hair, the Crazy in Love artist was even seen having a broad smile on her face at the Grammys.

Moreover, it was not only the Record of the Year that was nabbed by Kendrick Lamar. The Pray for Me artist even won the Song of the Year award, along with Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance, all for Not Like Us.

Meanwhile, it is not surprising to learn that the United in Grief artist was nominated within seven categories.

Beyoncé also won the Album of the Year award for her outing, Cowboy Carter, which features a number of artists in some hard-hitting tracks.