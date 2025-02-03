Grammys 2025: Beyoncé Wins Award For Album of the Year For the First Time Ever; Brings Blue Ivy to the Stage
Beyoncé becomes the first black woman to earn the Album of the Year award with her Grammys 2025 win. Read on to know the details.
Beyoncé takes home the Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter at the Grammys 2025 for the first time. She has also won Best Country Album, presented by Taylor Swift earlier in the ceremony.
The music icon brought her daughter Blue Ivy, dressed in an elegant strapless blue gown, on stage to accept the incredible and well-deserved honor. She already holds the record of being the most-awarded artist in Grammy history.
After having lost four times in the category she became the first Black woman ever to clench the Album of the Year victory in 26 years. "I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors," she said in her acceptance speech.
Beyoncé was also taken aback upon hearing that her multi-genre, high-concept album Cowboy Carter, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 67th Grammy Awards.
Making things even more eventful, bestowing the prestigious award on Cowboy Carter was musician Taylor Swift — one who has transitioned across various genres successfully — the same as the winner at the Grammys.
While receiving her award Queen Bey said, "I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists. And I want to encourage people to do whatever they’re passionate about, and stay persistent."
Beyoncé's Grammys 2025 Album of the Year win comes just months after she was snubbed at the Country Music Awards, despite having a chart-topping single Texas Hold 'Em.
