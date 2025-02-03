Grammys 2025: Chappell Roan Has Whole Room Singing Along on Her Debut Performance

Chappell Roan surely knows how to sweep the audience off their feet, no matter if it is through a live performance or a recorded one. The singer made sure that everyone was entertained at this year’s Grammy Awards, which also marked her debut performance at the ceremony.

Roan chose to go with her hit track, Pink Pony Club, and sat on a prop pink pony, which was nothing less than perfection. Per usual, she made sure to wow the audience with her magical vocal talents and her dancing skills. The crowd seemingly couldn't help but sing along those lines. The singer was surrounded by her backup dancers, who were transformed into clowns.

As far as Roan’s outfit goes, she went with a multicolored corset top and paired it with a pair of shorts. And how can she forget the cowboy boots and the hat? After all, they flawlessly went with the theme onstage. Her embellished hat consisted of a big pink feather.

Roan went on a creative route with her makeup as well. The songstress did heavy eye makeup, which consisted of many creative tweaks. The singer, who is known to go with out-of-the-box styles and makeup choices, did not disappoint her fans this time as well.