Grammys 2025: Charli XCX Brings Brat Summer to Music’s Biggest Night; Gets Everyone Dancing

Charlie XCX owned the 2025 Grammys with her debut performance, where she was brattier than ever. The British singer started her live rendition of 360 in the parking lot of the Crypto.com Arena, the event’s official venue. She was joined for her set by Gabriette Bechtel and Alec Consani, two of the stars of the Grammy-nominated track’s music video.

In true Charlie XCX fashion, she created a party atmosphere, getting the star-studded live audience on their feet and grooving.

Charlie went on to perform Guess, and she quite literally recreated a club scene during the performance, where she was later joined by model and socialite Julia Fox. She performed with a group of partygoers as clothes flew around the stage, mimicking the track’s visuals. Reportedly, all unworn garments used during her performance will be donated to domestic violence survivors.

Charlie XCX won her first three Grammys during the night, taking home gold gramophones for Best Pop Dance Recording for Von Dutch, Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Best Recording Package for Brat.

The 2025 Grammys also marked the first time the British singer was nominated by the Recording Academy in a decade. She received her first two nods—Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance—in 2015 for her collaboration with Iggy Azalea.

Advertisement

Charlie XCX dominated the 2025 nominations with eight nods when the list came out in November. Besides the aforementioned categories, she received a nomination for Album of the Year for Brat following the record’s viral marketing campaign during the summer of 2024. The project became especially significant in pop culture after the singer linked it to Kamala Harris during her presidential run, jokingly tweeting, “kamala IS brat.”

Charlie XCX was one of many artists who performed on Sunday night. Other artists who set the 2025 Grammys stage on fire included Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Shakira, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE, and Teddy Swims.

Trevor Noah hosted the 67th Grammys. Find the complete list of the night’s winners HERE!