Grammys 2025: Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal Wins Rap Album of the Year; Heartfelt Speech Gets a Resounding Standing-Ovation

Rising hip-hop sensation Doechii picked up her first career Grammy on Sunday, February 2, with an emotional Best Rap Album win for her breakthrough mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

The record beat out a handful of longtime superstars in the genre, like J. Cole, Future, and Eminem, with the latter being the most frequent winner in the category’s history with six career wins. During an emotional speech that began with Doechii already in tears, the musician shouted out how rare her victory was for a female artist in the rap industry.

“This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won,” she started before correcting herself: “Three women have won—Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii.” She further went on to humbly introduce herself to the national audience and shout out the music being made in her hometown. “There are so many people out there who probably don’t know who I am. I call myself the Swamp Princess because I’m from Tampa, Florida. Tampa has so much talent… labels, go to Tampa.”

Doechii ended her speech by shouting out the kids watching who might see themselves in her. “I know there is some Black girl out there, and I want to tell you that you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes onto you… you are exactly who you need to be to get where you are, and I am a testimony [to that].”

Advertisement

See fan reactions to Doechii’s rare win here:

Doechii is nominated for another Grammy tonight: Best New Artist. She was also nominated for the Best Rap Performance for Nissan Altima, losing the category in the pre-broadcast section of the evening to Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us.