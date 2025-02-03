Grammys 2025: Fans Call Taylor Swift Presenting Award to Beyoncé 'Hilarious' Amid Kanye West's Brief Appearance

Taylor Swift went on to present the Best Country Album award to Beyonce at the Grammy Awards 2025.

The fans who witnessed the heartfelt gesture during the ceremony went on to drop their reactions on social media platforms, linking the moment with one of the iconic moments in the history of award ceremonies.

The musician went on to win for her album Cowboy Carter at the event, while Swift went on to step up on the stage in a radiant red dress.

Ahead of her winning speech, the Texas Hold Em' crooner and Swift went on to hug it out on the stage, and the former stated, "Wow! I really was not expecting this. I'd like to thank all of the incredible Country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists. I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent."

As for the fans who dropped their thoughts on social media, they reacted hilariously to the musicians sharing the stage briefly after Kanye West made an appearance.

One of the fans dropped two images from decades apart and wrote the lyrics of Night Changes by One Direction as a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Omg wait... Taylor presented an award to Beyoncé and Kanye got escorted out of the awards. That’s like actually crazy when you think about the ancient texts.”

A netizen went on to write on their social media, “Taylor starting out in country & getting her moment ruined by K*nye, then Beyonce stepping in to give Taylor her own moment, then 15 years later Taylor presents the country award to Beyonce after K*nye was kicked out of the venue. off the charts hilarious & emotional.”

Meanwhile, the audience relived the moment when Swift won an MTV award for her music video of You Belong With Me, and West went on to claim on the stage that Beyonce deserved the prize more than the Bad Blood crooner.