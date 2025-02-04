Grammys 2025: Fans React to Adorable Video of Taylor Swift Dancing With Alicia Keys’ 10-Year-Old Son; Read Here

Taylor Swift is winning hearts with her adorable dance video with Alicia Keys’ son Genesis. While the musician could not win any awards at the Grammy Awards, she was seen enjoying herself throughout while also cheering for her fellow musicians, who stepped up on the stage to collect their awards.

In one of the videos that went viral from the ceremony, Swift was seen grooving along with Keys and Swizz Beats’ younger son, while his father captured the moment on his phone and put it up on his Instagram story.

Reacting to the adorable video, the fans of the pop icon took to their social media accounts to drop in their thoughts.

One of the users claimed, "This video is adorable! I love that whether Taylor wins or not, she’s gonna have herself the best time!”

Another one of the fans of the Bad Blood crooner shared, "Wow! This is why Taylor Swift is so lovely. I love how she enjoys the Grammys. This time, she's the son of Alicia Keys. I can't believe I'm smiling just by looking at her.”

The third netizen stated, "Taylor is the only person who ever seems like she has fun at these award shows. I wanna hang out with her so bad.”

Meanwhile, Swift walked into the event in an enchanting red dress with bead details at the slit. That’s the Way I Loved You singer was nominated in seven categories at the award ceremony for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

It was the first time in three years that Taylor Swift left the venue without any trophies.