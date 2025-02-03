Grammy Awards 2025: Firefighters Present Album of the Year Award Amid Wildfires; Say 'We're L.A. Strong'
At the 2025 Grammy Awards, firefighters from Los Angeles took the stage to present the prestigious Album of the Year award, shedding light on the city’s strength and unity amid the ongoing wildfires.
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, honoring outstanding achievements in the music industry. In a poignant moment, members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented the coveted Album of the Year award, showcasing the city's resilience amid recent wildfires.
Beyoncé made history by winning her first Album of the Year Grammy for Cowboy Carter, a country album that also earned her Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Miley Cyrus.
During her acceptance speech, Beyoncé dedicated the award to Linda Martell, the first Black female country singer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, and acknowledged the efforts of Los Angeles firefighters battling the recent wildfires.
The ceremony paid tribute to the Los Angeles Fire Department and other first responders who have been instrumental in combating the recent wildfires. The presence of firefighters at the event showed the community's appreciation for their dedication and bravery.
Kendrick Lamar dominated the night with five awards, including Song and Record of the Year for Not Like Us. Chappell Roan received the Best New Artist honor, and Taylor Swift, despite being a nominee, did not take home any awards this year.
In light of the devastating wildfires, the Recording Academy shared support for affected communities. The event featured performances and tributes from artists like Dawes, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars and concluded with a star-studded homage to Quincy Jones. The Grammy Awards also raised over $7 million for wildfire relief efforts.
