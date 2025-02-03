Grammys 2025 Iconic Moments: Beyoncé Makes History, Kendrick Lamar Dominates, and More

The 67th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, now a veteran of the broadcast, for the fifth consecutive year.

Though the soirée is no stranger to Los Angeles, things this time around were certainly different, as it was taking place on the heels of multiple wildfires that scorched thousands of acres and structures across the city last month.

The show must go on, alas, and so it did, giving us the below-mentioned iconic moments—check them out.

Top Iconic Moments from Grammys 2025

1) Beyoncé Wins Album of the Year for the First Time

Over the past 15 years, the Recording Academy nominated Beyoncé five times in the Album of the Year category for discs that could have easily claimed the honor, including 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade, and 2022’s Renaissance. Finally, at Sunday’s ceremony, her country album Cowboy Carter triumphed, shockingly delighting the singer.

2) LA Firefighters Present the Top Honor of the Night

A group of firefighters who metaphorically wore the superhero cape last month as multiple fires scorched Los Angeles first appeared on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammys to roaring applause. The same respect was given to them inside the Crypto.com Arena as well when they presented Queen B with the top honor of the night—her debut Album of the Year win.

3) Kendrick Lamar Sweeps Thanks to Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar’s spiteful track against Drake won in all five categories it was nominated in. The song won Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. “There’s nothing more powerful than rap music,” the musician said in his last acceptance speech of the night.

4) Taylor Swift’s Nod to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift appeared on the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a flaming red mini dress with a ruby chain adorning one of her thighs. The chain was not only an accessory but also Swift’s declaration of love for boyfriend Travis Kelce, who has now missed accompanying her to the revered gala for a second consecutive year due to his busy football schedule. Swift carried his love with her by wearing his initial on her upper thigh, reminding fans of the Guilty as Sin? lyrics in which she sings, “What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh only in my mind.”

5) Sabrina Carpenter Sips From Her Glittering Flask

Sparkle was a theme for Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Grammys. Following her debut performance at the event, the singer changed into an off-shoulder golden dress and brought out her matching flask to celebrate her Best Pop Vocal Album win. As a fan camera zoomed in on Carpenter’s face at the event, she was seen taking a quick sip of her personal drink before waving to someone in the distance.