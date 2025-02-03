Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter Hilariously Sneaks a Sip From Her Bedazzled Flask During the Ceremony
At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Sabrina Carpenter brought a playful and lighthearted moment to the ceremony when she was caught sneaking a sip from her bedazzled flask.
At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 2, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter captivated audiences not only with her performance but also with a lighthearted moment that showed her playful side.
During the award ceremony, cameras captured Sabrina discreetly taking a sip from her gold bedazzled flask. This became one of the lighthearted highlights of the evening, which made fans like her down-to-earth personality even more.
Sabrina Carpenter had a remarkable night at the 2025 Grammys, winning Best Pop Album for Short N' Sweet and showcasing four remarkable outfits. She arrived at the event in a show-stopping baby blue halter dress with feather details designed by Jonathan Anderson.
Throughout the evening, she changed into a gold gown to accept her award, then a strapless jeweled dress, and finally, for her performance, a black blazer and skirt, which transformed into a jeweled corset bodysuit.
Carpenter performed her hits, including Espresso and Please, Please, Please, and added various accessories during her performance. Despite being her first Grammy nomination, she was up for six awards and celebrated her win with friend and mentor Taylor Swift.
Other major winners of the night included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX. Sabrina's career surged after opening for Taylor Swift's Eras tour, leading to the success of Espresso and the sold-out Short 'n Sweet tour. She will continue her tour internationally in Dublin, Ireland.
ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Beyoncé Bags Album of the Year as Kendrick Lamar Wins Big; Taylor Swift Leaves Empty Handed