Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter Wins Best Pop Vocal Album for Short N' Sweet; Taylor Swift Cheers On

Sabrina Carpenter takes home the Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet at the Grammys 2025.

This is Carpenter's first time winning a Grammy award. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift cheered her on with a heartwarming hug as she headed to the stage to accept her big award.

The pop sensation set the Grammy's stage on fire with a grand performance. A first-time nominee, Carpenter, emerged in a black-and-white suit and took her seat on a large white staircase. Armed with a glittering baton, she dropped it while fumbling— a lighthearted joke to kick off her performance. She performed her mega hits Espresso and Please, Please, Please.

In her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album, the Taste hitmaker thanked her fans and family for supporting her through the years. She began, "Hello. I’m still out of breath from the performance so I really was not expecting this. All those nominees on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world. This is my first Grammy, so, woo, I’m gonna cry."

She added, "I wrote names so I wouldn’t forget on this napkin. Thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and having everyone here tonight in celebration and honor of everything that’s happened. I feel honored to come together and do something special to celebrate music. I want to thank all my fans… my mom for driving me to every voice lesson."



Sabrina Carpenter triumphed over her competitors such as Ariana Grande, nominated for Eternal Sunshine, Billie Eilish for Hit Me Hard and Soft, Chappell Roan for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and Taylor Swift for The Tortured Poets Department.