Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga & More React to Beyoncé's First Album of the Year Win

This year’s Grammy Awards were truly a winning moment for Beyonce. Not only she was honored with the Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter but also she got to witness how people around her gleefully celebrated her win.

When her name was announced as the winner, the crowd around her including many A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo, Billie Eilish, and many more stood up cheering and celebrating the singer’s major win.

We could see the Wildest Dreams singer raise her glass, and the Bad Romance vocalist jump and hug Erivo, who stood close to her. When the winner herself stood up, she hugged her daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z. The applause got louder when Beyoncé, accompanied by her daughter, approached the stage to accept the award.

This win was truly a major one for the Lemonade artist. Despite having won multiple Grammys in different categories over the years, along with making groundbreaking music in her decades-long career, this year marked the first time Beyoncé won the Album of the Year.

Other albums and artists who were nominated in the same category were Taylor Swift for The Tortured Poets Department, Sabrina Carpenter for Short N’ Sweet, Charli XCX for Brat, Andre 3000 for New Blue Sun, Jacob Collier for Djesse Vol 4, Chappell Roan for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Billie Eilish for Hit Me Hard And Soft.

Advertisement

Apart from that, she won another major award during the February 2 ceremony, which was in the category of Best Country Album.

Nominees for this award included Post Malone for F-1 Trillion, Chris Stapleton for Higher, Lainey Wilson for Whirlwind, and Kacey Musgrave for Deeper Well.