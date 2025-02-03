Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift Catches Janelle Monae's Jacket Amid Her Rocking Tribute Performance to Quincy Jones

Taylor Swift was seen enjoying her time at the Grammy 2025 to the fullest. The Cruel Summer artist was seen wearing a beautiful red dress, but what complimented it was even more eye-catching: a jacket of Janelle Monae.

Grammys made sure to pay tribute to one of the legendary musicians who ever lived, Quincy Jones. A list of actors as well as musicians came together to deliver a few grand performances of the Soul Bossa Nova artist’s tracks.

Joining the list was Jannelle Monae, who was seen charming the stage with Jones' famous collaboration with Michael Jackson. The actress and singer delivered a mind-blowing performance to Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson’s Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 track, Don't Stop Till You Get Enough.

During this dazzling time on the stage of Grammy 2025, the actress from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was then seen throwing her jacket into the audience, and it was Taylor Swift who caught the black-colored outfit with pure enthusiasm, having a pure fan moment.

Later, the Look What You Made Me Do songstress was even seen wearing it over her red dress as she cheered for Janelle Monae’s performance. The black jacket matched the shiny red clothing of Taylor Swift, as it had glitter over it as well.

During the stage act at the award function held on February 3, 2025, the Make Me Feel artist was also seen wearing a t-shirt that read “I (Heart) QJ.”

The lady star from Welcome to Marwen was seen dancing on the tables at the Crypto.com Arena.

For those unfamiliar, Quincy Jones is one of the most critically acclaimed figures in the music industry, as well as the Grammy. The legend has won 28 awards over the course of his career, which includes two Album of the Year wins for Jackson’s Thriller back in 1984 and 1991’s Back on the Block.