Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift Screams THIS Iconic Part of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us As He Wins Record of the Year
At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us won the coveted Record of the Year award. As he accepted the honor, Taylor Swift could be seen enthusiastically cheering for Lamar.
At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us clinched the prestigious Record of the Year award. During his acceptance speech, Lamar paid tribute to his hometown of Compton, California, and collaborator Mustard, thanking for his roots and the ongoing efforts to uplift his community.
Among the audience, pop superstar Taylor Swift was notably vocal in her support for Lamar. As his name was announced, Swift could be seen enthusiastically dancing and screaming, particularly during the iconic part, "A-Minor."
Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us is a powerful diss track aimed at fellow rapper Drake. Released in May 2024, the song quickly became a chart-topping hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100.
The ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrated a diverse array of musical talents. Beyoncé made history by winning Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, becoming the first Black woman to achieve this honor.
Other notable winners included The Beatles, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter. André 3000 won Album of the Year with New Blue Sun, and Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us was among the highlights of the evening. Earlier in the evening, Taylor Swift took the stage as a presenter, adding star power to the event.
ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Beyoncé Bags Album of the Year as Kendrick Lamar Wins Big; Taylor Swift Leaves Empty Handed