Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar Earns Consecutive Record of the Year Nab, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish Take Major Trophies
Here's the full list of winners at the 2026 Grammy Awards that took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA, on February 1.
The 2026 Grammy Awards night was nothing short of cinematic. With surprise wins and a few notable snubs, it became another memorable evening full of awards given out, commemorating the most amazing music released around the world in the past year. Called music’s best night, it truly brought out the best of the best to celebrate releases.
With Kendrick Lamar leading the nominations at nine nods, including two in the same category, Lady Gaga trailed shortly after, followed by Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter. With so many records at stake and multiple lives waiting to be changed, the winners' list looked like another star-studded affair. Check out the full list of golden gramophone trophy takers at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Album of the Year
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny — WINNER
- SWAG — Justin Bieber
- Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- MAYHEM — Lady Gaga
- GNX — Kendrick Lamar
- MUTT — Leon Thomas
- CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
Record of the Year
- DtMF — Bad Bunny
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety — Doechii
- WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
- Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA — WINNER
- The Subway — Chappell Roan
- APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
- Abracadabra — Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
- APT. — Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
- DtMF — Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
- Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
- Luther — Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
- Manchild — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean — WINNER
- KATSEYE
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut — WINNER
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen — WINNER
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
- DAISIES — Justin Bieber
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
- Disease — Lady Gaga
- The Subway — Chappell Roan
- Messy — Lola Young — WINNER
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande — WINNER
- Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- Gabriela — KATSEYE
- APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- 30 For 30 — SZA with Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
- SWAG — Justin Bieber
- Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus
- MAYHEM — Lady Gaga — WINNER
- I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
- Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
- SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA
- VOLTAGE — Skrillex
- End of Summer — Tame Impala — WINNER
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco
- Abracadabra — Lady Gaga — WINNER
- Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson
- Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) — Tate McRae
- Illegal — PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- EUSEXUA — FKA twigs
- Ten Days — Fred again..
- Fancy That — PinkPantheress
- Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL
- F*** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 — Skrillex
Best Remixed Recording
- Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
- Don't Forget About Us, KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
- A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix, Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
- Galvanize, Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
- Golden - David Guetta REM/X, David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Best Rock Performance
- U Should Not Be Doing That —Amyl and The Sniffers
- The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
- Mirtazapine — Hayley Williams
- Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning – YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II — WINNER
Best Metal Performance
- Night Terror — Dream Theater
- Lachryma — Ghost
- Emergence — Sleep Token
- Soft Spine — Spiritbox
- BIRDS — Turnstile — WINNER
Best Rock Song
- As Alive as You Need Me to Be — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) — WINNER
- Caramel — Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
- Glum — Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
- NEVER ENOUGH — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- Zombie — Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Best Rock Album
- private music — Deftones
- I quit — HAIM
- From Zero — Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile — WINNER
- Idols — YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver
- Alone — The Cure — WINNER
- SEEIN' STARS — Turnstile
- Mangetout — Wet Leg
- Parachute — Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
- SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver
- Songs of a Lost World — The Cure — WINNER
- DON'T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator
- Moisturizer — Wet Leg
- Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
- YUKON — Justin Bieber
- It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Folded — Kehlani — WINNER
- MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk) — Leon Thomas
- Heart of a Woman — Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Here We Are — Durand Bernarr
- UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway
- LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi
- Crybaby — SZA
- VIBES DON'T LIE — Leon Thomas — WINNER
Best R&B Song
- Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani) — WINNER
- Heart 0f a Woman — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
- It Depends — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
- Overqualified — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
- YES IT IS — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- BLOOM — Durand Bernarr — WINNER
- Adjust Brightness — Bilal
- LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad
- Access All Areas — FLO
- Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
- BELOVED — GIVĒON
- Why Not More? — Coco Jones
- The Crown — Ledisi
- Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
- MUTT — Leon Thomas — WINNER
Best Rap Performance
- Outside — Cardi B
- Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams — WINNER
- Anxiety — Doechii
- tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
- Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Proud of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
- Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
- Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA — WINNER
- WeMaj —Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
- SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
- Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
- The Birds Don't Sing — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)
- Sticky — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
- TGIF — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)
- tv off — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay) — WINNER
Best Rap Album
- Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- GLORIOUS — GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly — JID
- GNX — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
- CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Wintersongs — Laila Biali
- The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson
- Who Believes In Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
- Harlequin — Lady Gaga
- A Matter of Time — Laufey — WINNER
- The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Best Musical Theater Album
- Buena Vista Social Club — WINNER
- Death Becomes Her
- Gypsy
- Just In Time
- Maybe Happy Ending
Best Country Solo Performance
- Nose On the Grindstone — Tyler Childers
- Good News — Shaboozey
- Bad As I Used to Be [From "F1® The Movie"] — Chris Stapleton
- I Never Lie — Zach Top
- Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- A Song to Sing — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton
- Trailblazer — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
- Love Me Like You Used to Do — Margo Price & Tyler Childers
- Amen — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll — WINNER
- Honky Tonk Hall of Fame — George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
- Bitin’ List — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) — WINNER
- Good News — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- I Never Lie — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
- Somewhere Over Laredo — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
- A Song to Sing — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
- Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett
- American Romance — Lukas Nelson
- Oh What a Beautiful World– Willie Nelson
- Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price
- Ain't in It for My Health — Zach Top — WINNER
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers
- Evangeline Vs. The Machine — Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll — WINNER
- Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert
Best American Roots Performance
- LONELY AVENUE — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
- Ancient Light — I'm With Her
- Crimson and Clay — Jason Isbell
- Richmond on the James — Alison Krauss & Union Station
- Beautiful Strangers — Mavis Staples — WINNER
Best Americana Performance
- Boom — Sierra Hull
- Poison In My Well — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
- Godspeed — Mavis Staples
- That's Gonna Leave a Mark — Molly Tuttle
- Horses — Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
- Ancient Light — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her) — WINNER
- BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Foxes In the Snow — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)
- Middle — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
- Spitfire — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)
Best Americana Album
- BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste — WINNER
- Bloom — Larkin Poe
- Last Leaf on the Tree — Willie Nelson
- So Long Little Miss Sunshine — Molly Tuttle
- Middle — Jesse Welles
Best Bluegrass Album
- Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
- A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull
- Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station
- Outrun — The Steeldrivers
- Highway Prayers — Billy Strings — WINNER
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Ain’t Done with the Blues — Buddy Guy — WINNER
- Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
- One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur
- Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite
- Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa
- Paper Doll — Samantha Fish
- A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales
- Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph — WINNER
- Family — Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
- What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
- Crown of Roses — Patty Griffin
- Wild and Clear and Blue — I'm With Her — WINNER
- Foxes In the Snow — Jason Isbell
- Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) — Jesse Welles
Best Gospel Album
- Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
- Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
- Only on the Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
- Heart of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton — WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank
- Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed — WINNER
- King of Hearts — Brandon Lake
- Reconstruction — Lecrae
- Let the Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Latin Pop Album
- Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro
- BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) — Andrés Cepeda
- Tropicoqueta — KAROL G
- Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade — WINNER
- ¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz
Best Música Urbana Album
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny — WINNER
- Mixteip — J Balvin
- FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado – Feid
- NAIKI — Nicki Nicole
- EUB DELUXE — Trueno
- SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados
- ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
- PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso — WINNER
- ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards
- Novela — Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
- MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
- Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera
- Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara
- Palabra De To's (Seca) — Carín León — WINNER
- Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- Raíces — Gloria Estefan — WINNER
- Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche
- Bingo — Alain Pérez
- Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa
Best Global Music Performance
- EoO – Bad Bunny — WINNER
- Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
- JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo
- Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas
- Shrini's Dream (Live) — Shakti
- Daybreak — Korwar
Best African Music Performance
- Love — Burna Boy
- With You — Davido Featuring Omah Lay
- Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
- Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
- PUSH 2 START — Tyla — WINNER
Best Global Music Album
- Sounds of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
- No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
- Eclairer le monde - Light the World — Youssou N'Dour
- Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti
- Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
- Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia — WINNER
Best Reggae Album
- Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
- Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
- BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi — WINNER
- From Within — Mortimer
- No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best Children’s Music Album
- Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya
- Buddy's Magic Tree House — Mega Ran
- Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V
- Herstory — Flor Bromley
- The Music of Tori and The Muses — Tori Amos
Best Comedy Album
- Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
- PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
- Single Lady — Ali Wong
- What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
- Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
- Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
- Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
- You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- A Complete Unknown — Timothée Chalamet
- F1® The Album — (Various Artists)
- KPop Demon Hunters — (Various Artists)
- Sinners — (Various Artists) — WINNER
- Wicked — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, composer
- Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, composer
- Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, composer — WINNER
- Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
- The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer
- Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer
- Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate's Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
- Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer — WINNER
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- As Alive as You Need Me to Be [From "TRON: Ares"] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
- Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) — WINNER
- I Lied to You [From "Sinners"] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
- Never Too Late [From "Elton John: Never Too Late"] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
- Pale, Pale Moon [From "Sinners"] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
- Sinners [From "Sinners"] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best Music Video
- Young Lion — Sade, Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
- So Be It — Clipse, Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer
- Anxiety — Doechii, James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers — WINNER
- Love — OK Go, Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Best Music Film
- Devo — Devo, Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
- Live at the Royal Albert Hall — RAYE, Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
- Relentless — Diane Warren, Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
- Music By John Williams — John Williams, Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
- Piece By Piece— Pharrell Williams, Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers
Best Recording Package
- And The Adjacent Possible — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)
- Balloonerism — Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)
- Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)
- Loud Is As — Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)
- Sequoia — Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
- The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)
- Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen) — WINNER
Best Album Cover
- CHROMAKOPIA — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator) — WINNER
- The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
- Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
- Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)
