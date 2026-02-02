Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar Earns Consecutive Record of the Year Nab, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish Take Major Trophies

The 2026 Grammy Awards night was nothing short of cinematic. With surprise wins and a few notable snubs, it became another memorable evening full of awards given out, commemorating the most amazing music released around the world in the past year. Called music’s best night, it truly brought out the best of the best to celebrate releases.

With Kendrick Lamar leading the nominations at nine nods, including two in the same category, Lady Gaga trailed shortly after, followed by Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter. With so many records at stake and multiple lives waiting to be changed, the winners' list looked like another star-studded affair. Check out the full list of golden gramophone trophy takers at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny — WINNER

SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

MUTT — Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Record of the Year

DtMF — Bad Bunny

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety — Doechii

WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA — WINNER

The Subway — Chappell Roan

APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

Abracadabra — Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

APT. — Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

DtMF — Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Luther — Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

Manchild — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean — WINNER

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut — WINNER

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen — WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES — Justin Bieber

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Disease — Lady Gaga

The Subway — Chappell Roan

Messy — Lola Young — WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande — WINNER

Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela — KATSEYE

APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30 — SZA with Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga — WINNER

I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA

VOLTAGE — Skrillex

End of Summer — Tame Impala — WINNER

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga — WINNER

Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) — Tate McRae

Illegal — PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA — FKA twigs

Ten Days — Fred again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL

F*** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording

Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

Don't Forget About Us, KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix, Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Galvanize, Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

Golden - David Guetta REM/X, David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That —Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Mirtazapine — Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning – YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II — WINNER

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror — Dream Theater

Lachryma — Ghost

Emergence — Sleep Token

Soft Spine — Spiritbox

BIRDS — Turnstile — WINNER

Best Rock Song

As Alive as You Need Me to Be — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) — WINNER

Caramel — Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

Glum — Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

NEVER ENOUGH — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Zombie — Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Album

private music — Deftones

I quit — HAIM

From Zero — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile — WINNER

Idols — YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver

Alone — The Cure — WINNER

SEEIN' STARS — Turnstile

Mangetout — Wet Leg

Parachute — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World — The Cure — WINNER

DON'T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator

Moisturizer — Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

YUKON — Justin Bieber

It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded — Kehlani — WINNER

MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk) — Leon Thomas

Heart of a Woman — Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are — Durand Bernarr

UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway

LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi

Crybaby — SZA

VIBES DON'T LIE — Leon Thomas — WINNER

Best R&B Song

Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani) — WINNER

Heart 0f a Woman — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

It Depends — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

YES IT IS — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM — Durand Bernarr — WINNER

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — FLO

Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED — GIVĒON

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

MUTT — Leon Thomas — WINNER

Best Rap Performance

Outside — Cardi B

Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams — WINNER

Anxiety — Doechii

tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA — WINNER

WeMaj —Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

The Birds Don't Sing — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

Sticky — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

TGIF — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)

tv off — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay) — WINNER

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS — GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly — JID

GNX — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter of Time — Laufey — WINNER

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club — WINNER

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose On the Grindstone — Tyler Childers

Good News — Shaboozey

Bad As I Used to Be [From "F1® The Movie"] — Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie — Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song to Sing — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used to Do — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll — WINNER

Honky Tonk Hall of Fame — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) — WINNER

Good News — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

A Song to Sing — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World– Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain't in It for My Health — Zach Top — WINNER

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine — Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll — WINNER

Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

Best American Roots Performance

LONELY AVENUE — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

Ancient Light — I'm With Her

Crimson and Clay — Jason Isbell

Richmond on the James — Alison Krauss & Union Station

Beautiful Strangers — Mavis Staples — WINNER

Best Americana Performance

Boom — Sierra Hull

Poison In My Well — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

Godspeed — Mavis Staples

That's Gonna Leave a Mark — Molly Tuttle

Horses — Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

Ancient Light — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her) — WINNER

BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Foxes In the Snow — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

Middle — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

Spitfire — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste — WINNER

Bloom — Larkin Poe

Last Leaf on the Tree — Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine — Molly Tuttle

Middle — Jesse Welles

Best Bluegrass Album

Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull

Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun — The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers — Billy Strings — WINNER

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ain’t Done with the Blues — Buddy Guy — WINNER

Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll — Samantha Fish

A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales

Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph — WINNER

Family — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown of Roses — Patty Griffin

Wild and Clear and Blue — I'm With Her — WINNER

Foxes In the Snow — Jason Isbell

Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) — Jesse Welles

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only on the Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

Heart of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed — WINNER

King of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let the Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) — Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta — KAROL G

Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade — WINNER

¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz

Best Música Urbana Album

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny — WINNER

Mixteip — J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado – Feid

NAIKI — Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE — Trueno

SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados

ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso — WINNER

ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards

Novela — Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara

Palabra De To's (Seca) — Carín León — WINNER

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido

Best Tropical Latin Album

Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — Gloria Estefan — WINNER

Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche

Bingo — Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Best Global Music Performance

EoO – Bad Bunny — WINNER

Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado

JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas

Shrini's Dream (Live) — Shakti

Daybreak — Korwar

Best African Music Performance

Love — Burna Boy

With You — Davido Featuring Omah Lay

Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

PUSH 2 START — Tyla — WINNER

Best Global Music Album

Sounds of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde - Light the World — Youssou N'Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti

Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia — WINNER

Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké

Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel

BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi — WINNER

From Within — Mortimer

No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy's Magic Tree House — Mega Ran

Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V

Herstory — Flor Bromley

The Music of Tori and The Muses — Tori Amos

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver

Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Complete Unknown — Timothée Chalamet

F1® The Album — (Various Artists)

KPop Demon Hunters — (Various Artists)

Sinners — (Various Artists) — WINNER

Wicked — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, composer — WINNER

Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer

Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate's Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer — WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media

As Alive as You Need Me to Be [From "TRON: Ares"] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) — WINNER

I Lied to You [From "Sinners"] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

Never Too Late [From "Elton John: Never Too Late"] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

Pale, Pale Moon [From "Sinners"] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

Sinners [From "Sinners"] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Best Music Video

Young Lion — Sade, Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

So Be It — Clipse, Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer

Anxiety — Doechii, James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers — WINNER

Love — OK Go, Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

Best Music Film

Devo — Devo, Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

Live at the Royal Albert Hall — RAYE, Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

Relentless — Diane Warren, Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers

Music By John Williams — John Williams, Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Piece By Piece— Pharrell Williams, Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers

Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Balloonerism — Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

Loud Is As — Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

Sequoia — Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)

Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen) — WINNER

Best Album Cover

CHROMAKOPIA — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator) — WINNER

The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

