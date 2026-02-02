Grammys 2026: Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber Go Matching at Red Carpet, Miley Cyrus and Fiancé Maxx Morando, Sabrina Carpenter Rock Power Looks

The stars are out for this year’s Grammy Awards, and it looks like everything is blinging! On February 1, 2026, local time, the biggest night in music unfolded at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA. Some of the most famed and highest nominated acts of the night were seen arriving at the Recording Academy’s awards night, and here’s our rundown with them.

With a night full of big performances and major wins awaiting the fans of music around the world, we bring you some of the best looks seen at the prestigious red carpet of the event. Check out some of our favorites below.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The power couple made their way onto the red carpet in sleek style with no room for error! Going the matching route in all-black looks, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber opted for simple silver neck pieces with diamond embellishments.

Sabrina Carpenter

The Espresso hitmaker once again made a strong mark with her entrance at the red carpet, shining through in a beautiful cream sheer look.

Miley, Maxx and Tish

Miley Cyrus made a family night out of the Grammys evening, arriving with her husband-to-be Maxx Morando in one arm and soon joining her mum, Tish Cyrus, for a quick photo

Rosé

The BLACKPINK member seems to be going back to Rosie days with a similar hair look for her debut nomination at the Grammy Awards.

Tyla

The feathers were doing the talking for Tyla, who made a powerful entrance at music's biggest night of the year.

Lady Gaga

You can rest assured that Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta would make a memorable appearance any time she enters a room. Feathers were once again the top choice for the Grammys evening for Lady Gaga, who stunned with her all-black look.

Billie Eilish

This singer knows how to keep the chatter mills running, opting to go for another dashing look at the red carpet.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan's outing was rather risque and out there, going from a veiled deep burgundy to one hanging on by bare piercings in one of the most bold looks of the night.

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rapper showed off a rather classic look at the front, going for a laced back on his tuxedo behind.

