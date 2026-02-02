Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Grabs EGOT Status With Music by John Williams, Kendrick Lamar Beats Jay-Z's Record

Steven Spielberg has achieved one of the rarest award statuses in the entertainment industry by completing his EGOT as of February 1, 2026. Grabbing himself a Grammy Award for his contribution to Music by John Williams, he ensured that his name would be etched in Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys history.

Steven Spielberg is officially an EGOT winner

A complete EGOT was successfully acquired by American filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, with the latest addition of a Grammy Award during the ceremony held on Sunday local time in Los Angeles. Being awarded the Best Music Film win for Music by John Williams, in which he contributed as a producer, the 79-year-old made a big day for himself without even attending the ceremony. He joins the highly coveted list of EGOT achievers, including Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Elton John and more. There have only been 21 EGOT winners in history, making it an extremely special win for the director.

Kendrick Lamar overcomes Jay Z’s record for most honored rapper at the Grammys

Meanwhile, another historical achievement was made by Kendrick Lamar, who ensured his visit to the Peacock theater this time around was no regular feat. Accepting the Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for tv off, Best Melodic Rap Performance for luther (with SZA), and Best Rap Performance for his feature on Chains & Whips, at this year's ceremony, he is officially the most awarded rapper in history, surpassing Jay Z.

The older star has 25 wins to his name; meanwhile, the Not Like Us hitmaker has written his name on 26 already (Update: he made it 27 by the end of the night). He entered the ceremony with 22 to his credit and won an impressive four right off the bat. He could very well add to his quarter-century record by the end of the night, having been up for a total of eight wins at this year’s event. Kendrick Lamar and Jay Z have previously collaborated on a remix of B-tch, Don't Kill My Vibe, which was released in 2013.

