The Grateful Dead's story is apparently being adapted for the big screen. According to Deadline, Jonah Hill will play late Grateful Dead vocalist Jerry Garcia in an Apple biography produced by Martin Scorsese. Hill, 37, and Strong Baby partner Matt Dines, as well as Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment, are set to produce the film.

According to Deadline, band members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann will act as executive producers on the untitled film, as will Jerry Garcia's daughter Trixie Garcia, director Eric Eisner, and band manager Bernie Cahill. However, Apple has acquired the rights to utilise the band's song library in the future film. Hill, along with his producing partner Matt Dines, will also produce the film under his Strong Baby label.

While it is uncertain what will be featured in the film, the group's history dates back to its foundation in the Bay Area during the psychedelic counterculture's growth in the 1960s. They continued to create albums and tour, with Deadhead fans following them all over the nation for marathon jam sessions throughout the years. Garcia died in 1995, bringing an end to the good days, however surviving members have continued in different areas.

However, the movie is another significant success for Apple, which is building a diverse and powerful slate of film projects with lots of star power, with Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon among the studio's first major scores. The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons, just completed shooting.

