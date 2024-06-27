‘Grateful For A Break': Source Offers Insight Into Jennifer Lopez's Italy Getaway

Jennifer Lopez just went on a huge foreign trip while going through what appears to be a difficult period in her personal life. The famous actress, well known for her role in Atlas, relaxed with friends in Italy before heading to Paris to attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter fashion show.

After the cancellation of her summer concert tour, she resigned. It seems that Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, are having marital problems even though they haven't officially addressed the allegations.

Lopez and Affleck's summer activities

According to sources close to Lopez, she expressed gratitude for the time she spent alone. They also noted that both Lopez and Affleck seem to be focusing on their individual activities.

As per an insider, Jennifer Lopez has experienced a lot of emotional weeks because of recent events. They claimed that despite working in Los Angeles, Ben Affleck has been spending time with his children. The insider stated, "Everyone seems to be doing fine."

The insider stated that Ben Affleck, who was previously married to Jennifer Garner, has completed filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to the 2016 action movie. It was also mentioned that Affleck and Garner are the parents of three children together.

Jennifer Lopez postpones tour

On June 26, it was announced that Jennifer Lopez had opted to postpone the tour. It was scheduled to begin in Orlando, Florida, following her late May announcement.

According to a statement released by Live Nation, Lopez, the mother of 16-year-old twins, elected to take a sabbatical. This was done to spend time with her children, family, and close friends. She expressed her tremendous regret and devastation about the cancellation. This was seen in a touching statement to her admirers.

Just a few days before, on June 23, Ben Affleck was seen threatening paparazzi outside their Beverly Hills home. He recommended that they refrain from utilizing flash photography as they approached their driveway.

According to TMZ, in a video obtained, Ben Affleck was heard threatening the paparazzi, "You're going to get me into an accident," as he exited his car. He asked that they not use flash photography while vehicles entered or exited their driveway, citing the possible safety dangers.

The event highlights the continuous difficulty that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have in managing their public and private lives.

