'Grateful': Janelle Brown Shares Last Pic Featuring All Her Children Together Before Son Garrison Brown's Death

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is mourning the death of her 25-year-old son, Garrison Brown, after his untimely demise on Monday, March 4, by apparent suicide.

In these difficult times, Janelle is expressing gratitude for having spent time with all her children and having pictures clicked for memories before she unfortunately lost one of them.

On Friday, the TLC star shared a heartwarming family photo on Instagram. The click featured her smiling alongside all of her six children, their spouses, and her grandchildren.

“I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing, as it's hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this,” Janelle wrote in the snap's caption.

“I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken,” she added.

The photo featured Janelle and Kody Brown’s son Logan and his wife Michelle Petty, son Gabe, daughter Maddie, and her husband Caleb Brush, and their three kids, Josephine Lee, Axel James, and Evangalynn Kodi, daughter Savanah, Garrison, and Hunter with his girlfriend Audrey.

Garrison Brown’s death

On Tuesday, TMZ broke the news of the Sister Wives star’s death. Per the outlet, Garrison died at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he had been living with his pets. The Flagstaff Police Department told the outlet that the authorities reached the location following a report of death, and upon arrival, they found Garrison deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Flagstaff PD informed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel was the one who found him at the house.

Per TMZ, the law enforcement officers also noted that Garrison’s death is being investigated as a suicide, with no suspect of any foul play.

Tributes for Garrison Brown

Following the news of his demise, Garrison’s parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, released a joint statement on Instagram.

Sharing two pictures of their fourth born, the grieving parents wrote, “[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.”

They added, “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

TLC, the home network of Sisters Wives, the show in which Garrison and his family have starred since 2010, also remembered the fallen star. “We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time,” the channel told Page Six.

Apart from his role as a reality TV star, Garrison Brown was known as an avid traveler and pet owner, as evident from his Instagram feed. Additionally, he served as a member of the National Guard.

