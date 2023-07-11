'Grateful' Madonna breaks silence for first time since hospitalization, drops update on Celebration tour

Madonna , the veteran pop star who was hospitalized last month due to a serious bacterial infection spoke out for the first time, since the incident. About last month, the singer was rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive. It was after a week of being in the ICU in a New York City hospital, she was allowed to go home. Madonna has now expressed her gratitude to fans in a statement and shared an update on her Celebration tour.

Madonna says she is ‘grateful’ for the love from fans

Since the incident, fans and the general public alike have shown concern and support for the singer. Expressing her gratitude, Madonna for the first time broke her silence since her hospitalization. She posted a lengthy message for her fans, showing gratitude and thanking them for their prayers.

The Material Girl singer wrote, “ Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she added, “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

She continued "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna shares an update on Celebration tour

In her note further, the singer shared an update on the Celebration tour and added, "The current plan is to reschedule, the North American leg of the tour and to be in Europe in October." She continued, “I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support.

Due to her ongoing health crisis, Madonna had to reschedule her eagerly awaited Celebration tour. Oseary reassured fans that Madonna's team would communicate any new information they received, including a revised start date for the worldwide journey.

According to Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, the iconic singer had developed a "serious bacterial infection" that she was being treated for, and was on the road to recovery.

An insider told Page Six that the singer was "putting in 12-hour days. She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.” As per the report, another source shared, "Madonna had been having a blast during rehearsals."

The extensive Celebration tour was set to kick off in Canada and cover 45 cities around the world, serving as a testament to her incredible 40-year career in the music industry. This would have been Madonna's 12th tour, further solidifying her status as a legendary performer.

