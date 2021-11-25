Grateful for our family: Barack & Michelle Obama share sweet Thanksgiving posts on daughters & dog Sunny

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have taken to their social media platforms to share heartwarming Thanksgiving notes about their family, which includes their daughters and adorable pooch Sunny! The Obamas have always penned sweet Thanksgiving wishes, and the tradition goes on for this year as well.

"This Thanksgiving, I am reminded of the many things—big and small—we have to be thankful for," Barack Obama said adding that Michelle Obama and he have been grateful for their family. The former POTUS shared a picture of his family, including the former First Lady of the USA along with their daughters Sasha, and Malia, where they are helping with some societal work. "Michelle and I are especially grateful for our family, for the progress we continue to make as a country, and for the young leaders around the world who are working to build a better future," Obama further penned.

He also sent his "warmest wishes" to his fans and urged them to have "a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving." Barack Obama's post has already garnered more than 100 likes and fans have taken to the comments section to appreciate the politician for his heartfelt wishes.

Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of their dog Sunny, happily posing on Thanksgiving. "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love," she penned along with a 'heart' emoji.

Take a look at Michelle Obama's post:

