The Gray Man: Catch a glimpse of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page in the new Netflix movie preview

On February 3, Netflix released its 2022 movie review.
Netflix is getting lit-er this year with its new releases! In the newly launched movie review by the colossal OTT platform, viewers caught a much-awaited glimpse of The Grey Man cast in action. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page starrer is based on the 2009 best-selling novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Check out the movie review trailer below:

