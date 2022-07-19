The Gray Man: Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling & Ana de Armas put on a glamorous display at Berlin premiere; PICS

The Gray Man is one of the most anticipated Netflix films of the year and while the film has released in a few theatres in the US, the streaming platform's global audience has been waiting to witness it. With a stellar star cast of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Dhanush and more, the action drama has a lot to offer.

The lead cast of the film has been promoting the film and recently, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas were spotted gracing the red carpet for the Berlin premiere. The trio has been bringing their A-game when it comes to fashion at all of the press events as well as the premiere events. At the Berlin premiere as well, it was a delight to see them flaunt their amazing style.

Check out photos from the Berlin premiere here:

Ryan Gosling who has been sporting his Ken look from the Barbie movie attended the Berlin premiere sporting his blonde hair look teamed up with a red suit by Gucci. As for his co-star Ana de Armas, the actress looked stunning in a three-piece Louis Vuitton suit. Chris Evans, on the other hand, looked sharp as always with his choice of white T-shirt along with a waistcoat.

The Gray Man has been directed by the Russo Brothers and revolves around Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. The film is set to have some brilliant action sequences which have received praise from critics in the early reviews. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 22.

