The Gray Man: Dhanush, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and more get new character posters ahead of trailer release

New posters from Netflix's The Gray Man show off Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Ana de Armas. The Gray Man is based on novelist Mark Greaney's best-selling book series of the same name, and it depicts a highly talented CIA operator who is forced to flee after uncovering key government secrets.

The new character posters depict the key trio, all of whom are staring pensively into the distance. Gosling, on the other hand, is peering deep into our souls. His poster refers to the figure as "The Uncatchable," but Evans' poster refers to the character as "The Unstoppable." De Armas, on the other hand, is referred to as "The Untraceable." Dhanush poster refers to him as a "Lethal Force." The Gray Man has previously been promised as having a lot of action and a lethal battle between Gosling's Court Gentry and Evans' mustachioed villain, Lloyd Hansen.

Check out the new character posters below:

However, with a projected production budget of over USD 200 million, the highly-anticipated action thriller is one of Netflix's most costly original movies to date, matching Ryan Reynolds' successful Netflix film, Red Notice. In addition to Gosling, Evans, Dhanush and de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, and Alfre Woodard also appear in The Gray Man.

Although no trailer for The Gray Man has been released, the new character pictures provide a glimpse of what each performer will bring to the table. In the picture, Gosling is a "man on the run," but according to the new tagline, he's pretty adept at avoiding arrest. Hansen, the film's principal antagonist, is shown as an equal to Gentry in many aspects, persistent in his pursuit of his CIA adversary. Less is known about de Armas' or Danush's characters, but character posters suggest that both will play important parts in the future film, with Dhanush, in particular, posing serious danger.

