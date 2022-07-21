The Gray Man: Dhanush expresses his feelings about walking the red carpet with his sons at the LA premiere

The Gray Man is one of Netflix's biggest films and after having its Los Angeles and Berlin premiere, this week, the film's directors Joe and Anthony Russo flew down to Mumbai for its India premiere. The film which stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in lead also stars Indian actor Dhanush who recently attended the film's Mumbai press conference.

At The Gray Man's press conference in Mumbai which Pinkvilla was a part of, the Russo Brothers and Dhanush discussed their upcoming film as well as their filming experiences. During the same, Dhanush was asked about recently attending the film's premiere event in Los Angeles where he was also accompanied by his sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. Speaking about how he nervous he is when it comes to attending red carpet premieres and press events, the actor particularly spoke about what it meant for him to have his sons by his side.

Dhanush when asked whether his kids were starstruck during The Gray Man's premiere and what it meant for them, he said, "They loved the film. They were very excited. They were very chill and cool and it really surprised me because I was so nervous. I'm very comfortable in front of the camera but I'm very uncomfortable doing everything else." The actor further added that while he was nervous, his kids were playing games on their phones and were extremely "chill."

While he admitted that they loved the whole experience, the actor further spoke about what it meant for him and said, "It meant the world for me that they were there. There's a first for everything and this was my first for me, in terms of Hollywood, as big as it can get and it meant the world to me that my sons were next to me. "

The Gray Man stars Dhanush in the role of an assassin named Avik San. The actor's action chops in the film have already left international critics impressed.

As for the Indian audiences, The Gray Man will release on Netflix on July 22.

