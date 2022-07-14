The Gray Man: Dhanush joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling & Ana de Armas at the LA premiere; PICS

The Gray Man is one of the most anticipated Netflix films and ever since its trailer released, fans have been waiting to watch the action thriller soon. The biggest highlight of this film is its star cast which consists of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page and Dhanush who all were recently present at its LA premiere.

The world premiere of The Gray Man was held in Los Angeles and all the lead cast members of the film as well as directors Joe and Anthony Russo turned up in style for the same. Sporting a classic black suit, Indian actor Dhanush looked high on style as he joined Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and others on the red carpet. Gosling who has been busy shooting for Greta Gerwig's Barbie was seen flaunting his blonde hair along with a mint blue suit at the premiere.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

As for Ana de Armas, the actress looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in a shimmery Louis Vuitton dress. Chris Evans exuded his natural charm as he posed sporting dark glasses in a casual look. Also attending the premiere was Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page who looked dapper as always in a suit.

The Gray Man has been directed by the Russo Brothers and is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film's promos and trailers have promised it to be an action-packed ride and early reviews have suggested that it's going to be an entertainer for sure. The film releases on Netflix on July 22.

