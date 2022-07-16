The Gray Man: Dhanush promises the film will be a 'feast' for action fans in a new BTS clip; WATCH

The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in lead roles is all set to release next week. The film's trailers have promised ample action sequences and with Russo Brothers at the helm of it, fans have been excited to witness it. Ahead of the film's release, a new BTS clip has been released featuring the lead cast.

In the new behind-the-scenes featurette, the lead stars can be seen talking about their characters and their experience of working with directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Ryan Gosling introduces himself as Six and talking about his character, he says, "He's asked to kill someone that he knows is innocent and he starts to wonder if what he did was sell his soul."

Dhanush also speaks about the upcoming film in the clip and says, "If you're an action film fan you are in for a feast. The clip also introduces his character as Avik San. A promo of the actor's deadly fight scene with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas was also released recently and it showcased Dhanush giving a tough fight to the two.

Check out the BTS clip from The Gray Man here:

The film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney and revolves around one of the CIA's top asset uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague. Fans have been particularly excited to explore the dynamic between Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's characters. While a world premiere for the film was held in LA, it has been reported that Russo Brothers will be visiting India for an Indian premiere as well.

ALSO READ: The Gray Man: Dhanush joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling & Ana de Armas at the LA premiere; PICS