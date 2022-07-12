The Gray Man: Dhanush takes on Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in a deadly fight scene; WATCH

The Gray Man is one of the most anticipated Netflix films given that it brings together a stellar cast of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and Rege-Jean Page in lead roles. Ahead of the film's release, a new clip from the same has been released which showcases a key scene involving Dhanush's character as he indulges in a fight.

The new promo is an action-packed one as we see Dhanush attacking Ryan Gosling's character with a knife and later fight off Ana de Armas as well. The scene showcases the actor pulling off an amazing action sequence with Gosling and Armas and it is sure to leave his Indian fans super excited for the upcoming film. Dhanush has been popular for taking on roles that require action as well as drama in his Indian film career and hence seems particularly well fit in The Gray Man as well.

Recently, a press conference for the film was held ahead of its release where Dhanush funnily discussed how he landed up in the film and maintained that he was thrilled to take on the project. The actor will be seen in the role of an assassin.

Check out the promo here:

Previously, the film's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about casting the South superstar in their film during a Twitter spaces session and said, "Dhanush plays one of the top assassins in the world and he's sent after Ryan's character in the film. He's got two incredible fights in the film. Anthony and I are big Dhanush fans and we wrote the role specifically for him. This is a classic badass character who'll show up to combat the hero and complicate the film.

