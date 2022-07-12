The Gray Man Early Reviews: Critics praise Dhanush's scenes and action choreography of the Chris Evans starrer

Ever since the first trailer of The Gray Man released, fans have been excited to witness the film that's action-packed as well as consists of a stellar cast including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Rege-Jean Page and Ana de Armas in lead roles. The film's international screening was held recently and the first reviews have been suggesting that it's an adventurous ride.

Directed by The Russo Brothers, The Gray Man follows a former CIA operative on the run who is being hunted by his former colleague. The dynamic between Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling has been praised by many particularly as seen in the promos. Also, the one to grab attention in the clips of the film has been Dhanush whose impressive action scene was recently released.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film has been touted to be one of the most expensive films made by Netflix. Ahead of its streaming release on July 22, here's a look at how critics have reacted to it.

Variety's Courtney Howard wrote, " #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp."

Forbes' Jeff Ewing described the film as a "solid action thriller" and wrote, "Netflix’ #TheGrayMan is a solid action-thriller (the streamer’s best so far), with great performances by Gosling, Evans, and de Armas. The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent, to put it mildly. Overall a winner."

Critic Matt Neglia wrote, "THE GRAY MAN is a tactically aggressive, assassin action film by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling brings his usual stoic toughness against Chris Evans’ wicked charm. Not as impressive as the Mission: Impossible or John Wick films but still a hefty piece of popcorn entertainment."

How excited are you to watch The Gray Man? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The Gray Man: Dhanush takes on Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in a deadly fight scene; WATCH