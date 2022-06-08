The Gray Man: Netflix introduces Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas' characters in first clip

It's a three-way battle. Netflix recently released the exclusive clip of the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller The Gray Man. Fans have been ecstatic about the much-awaited film as it is already promising a great time for viewers with its A-list cast including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. These Hollywood stars will also be joined by renowned Indian actor Dhanush.

In the 2-minute-long clip, we can see Ryan Gosling's character Court Gentry fighting some jacked-up guys as he makes his way up a flight of stairs. Soon after he lays waste to a few of the men, Chris Evans' villain Lloyd Hansen comes in who puts up a strong fight against Gentry. The two exchange some snide remarks until Gentry activates a grenade to get out of Lloyd's stronghold which prompts the two to run for shelter. Later Ana de Armas shows up behind Lloyd and saves Gentry from him by launching a tranquillizer that immediately puts the bad guy to sleep. Though Armas who essays the role of Dani Miranda is certainly not a friend to Gentry as she proceeds to threaten him with her gun.

Check out The Gray Man exclusive clip below:

For those unversed, the official synopsis of this Russo brother's directorial reads, "THE GRAY MAN is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it."

ALSO READ Chris Evans REVEALS his 'before and after' look from his upcoming release The Gray Man