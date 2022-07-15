The Gray Man: Regé-Jean Page REACTS to making Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans 'nervous': The intimidation is mutual

The Russo Brothers caused quite a stir during their promotional spree for their new movie The Gray Man! It all started in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where Joe Russo and Anthony Russo were all praises for Regé-Jean Page, touting him as a "movie star" who is "10 times more charismatic in person than he is onscreen" after meeting him.

While mentioning how they "had a blast working with" the Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page in The Gray Man, Joe Russo divulged, "I think Ryan [Gosling] and Chris [Evans] were a little nervous when we cast Regé, it’s a lot of competition." At The Gray Man's premiere in LA, Regé-Jean Page was asked by ET about his reaction to the Russos' quote of how Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans were "nervous" about his casting in the action flick. To this, the 34-year-old actor quipped, questioning how he could "go against" the director duo, who have seen it all. Hence, Page would take that all day long, and there's too little he can add to the same, instead choosing to have a laugh.

Nevertheless, Regé-Jean humbly shared about his The Gray Man co-stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, "The intimidation is mutual, all right? I'm standing here going, 'I'm terrified to share a screen with these guys, but also encouraged and inspired.' It's a privilege to be in their vicinity."

Interestingly, Ryan Gosling was more than happy to acknowledge being intimidated by Regé-Jean Page, by simply stating facts: "He's very cool."

The more extraordinary gentlemen, the merrier, we tell!

Meanwhile, also starring Ana de Armas and Dhanush, The Gray Man releases on July 22.

