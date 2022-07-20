The Gray Man: Russo Brothers and Dhanush arrive in Mumbai ahead of the film's premiere in India; WATCH

It was confirmed last week that Russo Brothers will be visiting India for the premiere of their upcoming film, The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Indian actor Dhanush in lead roles. Ahead of the film's streaming release on July 22, Joe Russo of the director duo was spotted arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 20.

Dhanush who has been promoting the film alongside his castmates in the US also arrived in Mumbai for the India premiere, on the same day as the Russo Brothers. The exciting news for their India visit was previously announced last week as they shared a video message for fans saying, "Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie The Gray Man. Get ready India, see you soon."

Here are Dhanush's photos from the airport:

The film's lead cast has also been promoting the film across the globe and recently Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas were spotted attending a premiere of the film in Berlin. As for Dhanush's role in the film, he has been introduced as Avik San, a top assassin in the film and his action sequences have already floored international critics.

Check out the video of Russo Brothers arriving in Mumbai HERE

The actor previously spoke about his experience of working with the Russo Brothers at the film's press conference and maintained that it was incredible and stated that he was beyond thrilled to portray a modest part in the film. Dhanush also described the film as a "feast" for fans of the action genre in a featurette released ahead of the film.

