The Gray Man: Russo Brothers confess their love for India; Heap praises on Dhanush at the Mumbai premiere

The Gray Man premiere was recently held in Mumbai and for the special event, the film's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo flew down to India. Dhanush who will be seen in a key role in the film was present at the red carpet premiere in Mumbai as he joined the Russo Brothers. The Netflix film is one of the biggest projects of the streaming platform.

At the premiere event, the Russo Brothers interacted with the media as they spoke about their experience of coming down to India as well working with an actor like Dhanush who is already a superstar in the country. Revealing that this happened to be his third trip to India, Joe Russo said, "Love India. It's beautiful. This is my third trip here." He recalled when he last visited ahead of the release of Marvel's biggest film ever, Avengers: Endgame and admitted that he was happy to return again this time for The Gray Man.

Check out Russo Brothers' video from the premiere HERE

When asked about their experience of working with Dhanush, the directors described him as "incredible." Anthony Russo further gushed about Dhanush's acting talents and added, "He's amazing. He's one of the most amazing actors on the planet. We feel so lucky to have been able to work with him. I think people are going to love the performance he gives in the film. We are just grateful." Joe Russo further praised Dhanush for also being an "amazing person" as well as a great actor.

The Gray Man also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page in lead. The film is all set to premiere on July 22.

ALSO READ: The Gray Man: Dhanush represents Indian culture in mundu at the premiere; Reunites with Anand L Rai with a hug