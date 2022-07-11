The Gray Man: Russo Brothers to join Dhanush for the India premiere of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' movie

While everyone is excited to see Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans battle it out in The Gray Man, with the sleek Russos-action style in tow, there is some exciting news for Indian fans... Russo Brothers - Joe and Anthony - are coming to India! You heard that right; the hit-making directors will be joining Dhanush for the premiere of The Gray Man in Mumbai, where they'll get to meet die-hard fans.

This exciting news was announced by the Russo Brothers and Dhanush in a special video message. Up first was Dhanush (he plays the antagonistic Avik San in the movie), who described The Gray Man as "incredible," before revealing what he's most excited for his Indian fans to see in the highly-awaited action flick: "This movie, it's a rollercoaster. It has everything - action, drama, pace, crazy stunts, and an epic chase. I'm very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people. Hope you all enjoy the film."

Dhanush then let the Russo Brothers - who he praised as "the two most talented people I've worked with " - take over and unveil the special The Gray Man announcement. The brothers enthusiastically disclosed, "Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo. And we are so excited to be coming to India, to see our dear friend Dhanush, for our new movie - The Gray Man. Get ready India! We'll see you soon." Intriguingly, this isn't the first tryst of the Russo Brothers in India! Russo Brothers-led Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth had some scenes shot in Ahmedabad while Joe Russo had come to Mumbai in 2019, to promote Avengers: Endgame.

Watch the Russo Brothers ft. Dhanush's special The Gray Man announcement of coming to India below:

Are you excited for the Russo Brothers' India tour of The Gray Man with Dhanush? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page and is slated to release on July 22.

