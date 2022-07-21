The Gray Man star Ana de Armas says 'there's no need' for a female version of James Bond; Here's why

Ana de Armas opened up about her opinions on a female James Bond. In a recent chat with The Sun, via Page Six, the actress gave her two cents to the perpetual debate of having an actress take on the role of Bond in the popular franchise. According to the actress, "There’s no need for a female Bond."

While Armas takes on the action genre with her latest upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man alongside industry A-listers including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page and more. Though the film itself is causing a lot of buzz among the netizens, Armas' opinions might also take up some space as she explained why having a female Bond would not solve any problems. The actress elaborated, "There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over."

She continued, "This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at." Instead, the 34-year-old actress believes that the women starring in the franchise should be given characters with a lot more substance. For those unversed, Armas has been part of the Bond film No Time To Die, which was released in 2021. Given her experience with the franchise, Armas continued, "What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way." She also remarked, "That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things."

