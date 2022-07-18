The Gray Man star Chris Evans says he is 'laser-focused on finding a partner'

In a recent chat with Shondaland, Chris Evans opened up and got candid about his love life. The actor talked about the woes of finding love in the industry as he shared that at the moment he was "laser-focused on finding a partner." The Avengers actor most recently dated fellow actress Jenny Slate whom he met on the sets of his 2017 film, Gifted.

The actor is starring in Netflix's upcoming original production The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and more. In the film, Chris is playing the role of the villain, an assassin who is obsessed with tracking down his target. During the interview, Evans was asked if he had ever searched for something in life like his villainous character in the film, Chris replied that he was "gonna give [the interviewer] a good answer," and continued, "The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," per Page Six.

The actor then commented on the industry and its many trials and tribulations that come with finding love, "I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into." He then added, "Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that."

