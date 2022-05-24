The Gray Man Trailer: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans get caught up in a tense game of cat and mouse

In both Mark Greaney's novel The Gray Man and the Russo Brothers' upcoming Netflix film adaptation, one of the CIA's most highly trained and valued operatives becomes its number one target after uncovering a terrible truth about the organization.

The debut trailer for The Gray Man introduces you to Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who is fighting for his life with one of the world's highest bounties hovering over his head and a mustachioed madman on his tail. Though Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and Gentry were once officially coworkers, the two men are at odds in The Gray Man's debut trailer, with Hansen being tasked with leading the international search for Gentry's head. Gentry can hold his own against Hansen to a degree, but his existence seems to be dependent on the help of others like Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

That being said, Hansen isn't the only skilled assassin on the search for Gentry. However, the first-look images, along with the trailer, establish Gosling and Evans' characters as two competing forces that propel the story forward as the action moves throughout Europe, including France and the Czech Republic. Ana de Armas, who previously collaborated with Gosling and Evans in "Blade Runner 2049" and "Knives Out," will portray Dani Miranda, who has been characterized as an "untraceable agent."

Also appearing in the movie is Regé-Jean Page, who is well known for his role in Bridgerton, will portray Danny Carmichael, the director of the National Clandestine Service. Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton (who portrays Gentry's manager), Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, Eme Ikwuakor, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Callan Mulvey, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, and Sam Lerner round out the cast for The Gray Man. The Gray Man hits theaters on July 15, 2022, and will be available for streaming on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

