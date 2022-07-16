The Gray Man Twitter Review: Fans enjoy Dhanush and Ryan Gosling's action; Hail Chris Evans' villainous act

The Gray Man is one of the biggest multistarrers that is soon to arrive on Netflix. Although before its streaming release, the film is also having a limited theatrical release this week in the US. Helmed by Russo Brothers, The Gray Man has been one of the most anticipated films since its announcement and stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page in lead roles.

The film's trailers have promised that directors Joe and Anthony Russo are all set to bring a film that is filled with some massive high-octane action sequences. One of the most exciting bits of the film has also been the idea to pit two actors such as Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans against each other. Evans who stars in a grey role has been particularly grabbing a lot of attention.

The Gray Man has also made Indian cine-goers take notice of it with the inclusion of South Asian star Dhanush. The actor who will reportedly have two major action scenes in the film left his co-stars impressed with his work and fans are now looking forward to watching him make a strong presence in this international project. With the film released in a few theatres in the US, the fans reactions for the same have begun to arrive on social media.

If there's one thing that netizens seem to agree on when it comes to The Gray Man, it's that the film's action sequences are beyond entertaining and have also loved Chris Evans' villainous act.

Check out how netizens have reacted to The Gray Man here:

The Gray Man releases on Netflix on July 22. How excited are you to watch the film? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The Gray Man: Dhanush promises the film will be a 'feast' for action fans in a new BTS clip; WATCH