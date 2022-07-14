The Gray Man's Regé-Jean Page is OK if Bridgerton recasts his role; Quips Simon Basset is a 'Regency f**kboy'

No matter what, Regé-Jean Page will always be associated with Bridgerton, even if the gifted, handsome actor himself has bid a fond farewell to the show that made him Hollywood's next big thing! In an interview with Variety, at the premiere of his new movie The Gray Man, Regé-Jean Page was asked if he had watched Bridgerton Season 2 and the 34-year-old actor confessed, "I haven't caught up with it."

Picking Regé-Jean Page's brain further, the actor was quizzed on what he thought about some people suggesting that his Bridgerton character Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings be recast since he's such a loved character. To this, Regé-Jean said, "They're free to do as they like. [chuckles] Shonda [Rhimes, Bridgerton executive producer] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one." Page further addressed the misconception of how Simon Basset isn't as lovely a gentleman as thought by everyone, remarking how people forgot that Simon was "kind of horrific" because Bridgeton "did so well" on the Duke's "redemptive arc."

Regé-Jean Page quipped, "He was the best example of a Regency f**kboy that any of us had come across," before concluding, "And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you're left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that."

There will only be one Duke of Hastings for us and he goes by the name of Page... Regé-Jean Page!

Do you think Bridgerton should recast Regé-Jean Page's role as Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings in Season 3?

