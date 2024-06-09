'Great Entertainer, Great Songwriting': Billie Joe Armstrong Shares What He Thought of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in France

Taylor Swift and the friendship bracelets made by her fans have left Billie Joe Armstrong utterly impressed. The Green Day band member attended Swift’s Lyon Eras Tour concert.

Billie took to Instagram to praise Taylor for her skills as an entertainer and songwriter. Read more to know what Billie Joe Armstrong said about Taylor Swift.

Billie Joe Armstrong praises Taylor Swift

Billie Joe Armstrong from the rock band Green Day recently attended Taylor Swift ’s concert in Lyon. The guitarist took to Instagram to tell his fans about his Eras Tour experience. In the caption that accompanied the photo, the musician praised Taylor Swift.

Armstrong began, “Just saw Taylor Swift eras tour in Lyon France 🇫🇷!!” He praised the singer in the caption as he wrote, “Great production. Great voice. Great entertainer. Great songwriting. Crazy crowd.”

The picture featured Billie at the concert with his arm decorated with friendship bracelets. One of them read, “sexy baby” and the second read “assh--- outlaw.” The bracelets were likely given to the musician by Swifties.

Many more celebrities were given bracelets while they attended the Eras Tour concerts in different countries. Selena Gomez, Joe Locke, Sarah Paulson, Simu Liu, Lance Bass, Halsey, and Mindy Kaling were some celebrities who found themselves going home with bracelets gifted by the fans.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s first-ever rain show

Taylor Swift’s Lyon show was hit with a heavy amount of rain. The extreme weather conditions did not stop the Grammy winner from performing. The singer performed at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on June 2. The drizzling started when Taylor was singing Enchanted and by the time she sang songs from her Reputation era it turned into a downpour.

In a video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taylor could be heard calling her fans “absolute champions and heroes for dancing even harder when it started raining.” She later took to Instagram to declare the Lyon concert as her first ever Eras Tour “rain show.”

The singer also wished her fans for pride month during her performance of You Need To Calm Down. Taylor Swift is set to perform in Scotland on 7,8, and 9 June.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Performs First Ever 'Rain Show' In Eras Tour Lyon; Deets Inside