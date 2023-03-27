Great Expectations: Where and how to watch, release date, cast details and more

Period drama television series Great Expectations has been a very anticipated release for historical show enthusiasts and now with its release, the fans just cannot seem to keep calm. Here is everything you need to know about the recently released series.

Great Expectations release date and where to watch it?

Based on the novel of the same name by Charles Dickens, Great Expectations premiered on 26 March 2023. The 6 episode adaptation airs on BBC One and is available to stream on the digital platform Hulu. It will also be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in other countries eventually. It is developed by Steven Knight and is his second adaptation collaboration after BBC's 2019 dark fantasy drama A Christmas Carol. Knight is known for his work on British period crime drama Peaky Blinders and drama series Taboo.

Great Expectations cast and filming

Great Expectations stars Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Ashley Thomas as Jaggers, Johnny Harris as Magwitch, and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella. The cast of the series also includes Hayley Squires as Sara, Owen McDonnell as Joe, Trystan Gravelle as Compeyson, Matt Berry as Mr. Pumblechook, and Tom Sweet as young Pip.

The cast for the mini-series was announced in February 2022 and filming began in March 2022. Set in 19th-century England, the production and filming of the adaptation took place at Buckler's Hard, Hampshire.

Great Expectations plot

As per the official description of the limited series, Great Expectations is a "coming-of-age story" of Pip, an orphan who wants a greater life, until fate decides to change its plan and his mysterious benefactor, Miss Havisham, opens a whole new world of possibilities. "Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip must weigh the true cost of this new world and if it will make him the man he wishes to be," it reads.

