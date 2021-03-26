The Great Khali is the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021; Wrestler is 'humbled & honoured'

The Great Khali revealed that he would be "the first Indian world heavyweight wrestling champion" to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Cementing his legacy in the world of professional wrestling is The Great Khali, who is deservedly the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Delivering the good news as a surprise to the 48-year-old wrestler was none other than Khali's former manager and close friend Ranjin Singh. During their heartfelt video exchange, we see Ranjin expressing how happy he was to be the one giving the exciting WWE Hall of Fame news to his dear ally.

Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, indulged in a mini celebration where he did his trademark entrance move of lifting both his hands in the air while his wife exclaimed, "Hi! My heart is pumping really fast... It's very exciting." Moreover, Khali's adorable daughter Avleen Rana was also seen ecstatically hugging her father being super proud of her dad's achievement. Khali then took to Instagram to commemorate his historic milestone with a touching statement, beginning, "Humble beginnings and difficult challenges are the foundation of every great accomplishment. I am truly humbled and honored to announce that 'Am receiving WWE's HALL OF FAME Honour!'"

Khali also noted, "I'll be the first Indian world heavyweight wrestling champion to get this reward! I am deeply grateful for this honor," along with a folded hands emoticon before adding, "I want to express my sincere appreciation and thanks to all my fans and to our beautiful Nation. Am so glad that I made my country proud on international platform. Service is not an organisation but an attitude."

In an inspiring, personal message to fans, Khali concluded, "Message to my fans and all young souls - "Have a patience, do hardwork,Give the world the best you have and the best will come back to you." Thank you for supporting me."

Watch Ranjin Singh surprise The Great Khali with the amazing WWE Hall of Fame news HERE and check out Khali commemorating his achievement on Instagram below:

Taking to his Twitter page; with his last tweet being in December 2018, to shower praises upon Khali was Ranjin, who tweeted, "The Great Khali says it is time for him to take his place in the @WWE Hall of Fame. A giant with a ferocious chop and a gentle heart, I was beyond honored to deliver the news to my friend and my brother. Congratulations to everyone in the class of 2021! #WWEHOF" Kevin Owen enthusiastically tweeted back to Singh, "RANJIN SINGH IS BACK, HELL YEAH!!! PUT HIM IN THE HALL OF FAME TOO AND LET ME INDUCT HIM!!!"

Moreover, Jinder Mahal also celebrated Khali's epic milestone achieved with a throwback snap from WWE Battleground 2017 when the latter assisted The Modern Day Maharaja to retain his WWE Championship during his Punjabi Prison Match (a stipulation kickstarted by Khali) against Randy Orton. "Congrats to @thegreatkhali, just announced today that he will be entering @wwe HOF class of 2021. #wwehof @wweindia #wm37," Jinder wrote as his caption while Khali replied, "Thanks you bro."

Check out Ranjin Singh and Kevin Owens' tweets and Jinder Mahal's Instagram post about The Great Khali being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 below:

RANJIN SINGH IS BACK, HELL YEAH!!! PUT HIM IN THE HALL OF FAME TOO AND

LET ME INDUCT HIM!!! https://t.co/OtpyS5CbHU — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 25, 2021

Congratulations, The Great Khali! It's truly a well-deserved honour!

The Great Khali's monumental debut in 2006 on WWE SmackDown where he towered over The Undertaker is still amongst the most iconic wrestling moments in WWE. Moreover, a year later on SmackDown, we witnessed The Punjabi Playboy winning the World Heavyweight Championship during a 20-Man Battle Royal, eliminating WWE powerhouses like Batista and Kane.

Khali has also gone toe-to-toe with fan-favourites like John Cena and Shawn Michaels. While Khali's WWE contract expired in 2014, the wrestler did make a few surprise returns over the years. Moreover, in 2015, Khali opened a wrestling school in Punjab named Continental Wrestling Entertainment to aid wrestling aspirants.

Things you MUST know about The Great Khali What is The Great Khali's real name? Dalip Singh Rana What is The Great Khali's wife's name? Harminder Kaur When did The Great Khali's WWE contract expire? November 13, 2014 Which Hollywood movies has The Great Khali starred in? The Longest Yard, Get Smart, MacGruber and HOUBA! On the Trail of the Marsupilami

