'Great Memories Await': Craig Melvin Gets Teary-Eyed Over Hoda Kotb’s Special Message On His First Broadcast As Today Show Co-Host

Craig Melvin received a special tribute on his first day as Today show co-host! Throughout the broadcast, people chimed in with encouraging words for Melvin. From his co-host Savannah Guthrie repeating his name multiple times to mark the special occasion to sports commentator Mike Tirico saying, "You're crushing it!" in a pre-recorded video.

The NBC talk show then aired a video montage highlighting his best work from his early days in broadcast journalism. Guthrie voiced the segment and raved about Melvin’s ability to "light up the anchor desk" as he "brightens every corner of our studio."

The journalist was then informed about Hoda Kotb’s pre-recorded message which was the final straw in making him extremely emotional. "I'm moving forward, so reach back your hand. Grab the baton, your world will expand,” the former host’s message to Melvin read.

“The adventures are endless, the people so dear. Great memories await, year after year," the message added. She also reassured him about the amazing team he’d be working with and asked him to go the kill as the runway was clear.

“The time has arrived to rise like the sun. I am cheering for you, and a fabulous run!" she added. Kotb made her exit from the Today show on January 10 after working as a host for the channel for 17 years. In September last year, she made this announcement stating “spending time” with her family as the reason behind her decision.